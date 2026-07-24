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The best new songs this week come from artists like Tory Lanez, Lil Loaded, 2KBABY, 22Gz, and more.Jessica Mckinney
Rita Ora's single “Girls,” featuring Cardi B, Charli XCX, and Bebe Rexha, follows in Katy Perry's footsteps as one of many songs that fails to provide positive bisexual representation. Ora has apologized for "hurting anyone" and revealed that the song is about her own experiences, but its harmfulness remains.Carolyn Bernucca
As YFN Lucci said about his breakout success, “People have been rapping for years and don’t have that, but I got it in less than two.”Paul Thompson
From veterans like Jay-Z to new stars like Molly Santana, these rappers are dressing the best this year.Mike DeStefano