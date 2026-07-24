YFN Lucci

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YFN Lucci
Music

YFN Lucci Has Been Released From Prison

The 33-year-old served almost four years in a Georgia correctional center.

tara mahadevan540 days ago
YFN Lucci at a concert.
Music

YFN Lucci's Lawyer Says Social Media Hoax Claiming Rapper Was Killed in Prison Is False

Lucci is currently serving a 10-year prison sentence as a result of his RICO trial.

Mark Elibert675 days ago
YFN Lucci is sitting on a chair, wearing an orange beanie and a green jacket, with layered necklaces. The background includes indistinct text and a DJ setup
Music

Surveillance Footage of Alleged YFN Lucci-Involved Fatal 2020 Shooting Released

YFN Lucci reportedly struck a plea agreement earlier this year after being named in a RICO indictment. He is expected to be released soon.

Trace William Cowen731 days ago
Music

YFN Lucci Has Entered a Guilty Plea in His Racketeering Case

Prosecutors proposed Lucci be sentenced to 20 years in prison with 10 years to serve.

Mark Elibert914 days ago
Music

Meek Mill on Rap Lyrics Being Used in Court: ‘We All Give Each Other Lines…They Both Gave Me Lyrics B4’

Meek said he's shared verses with Young Thug and YFN Lucci over the years.

Mark Elibert956 days ago
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Music

YFN Lucci Rejects Plea Deal & Will Go To Trial

The rapper called the plea deal “absurd” with his attorneys stating the district attorney is intentionally taking her time.

Mark Elibert1141 days ago
YFN Lucci performs onstage during "Joy To The Polls" pop up concert.
Music

YFN Lucci Will Not Testify in YSL RICO Trial, His Attorney Says

YFN Lucci's attorney dismissed rumors suggesting his client has been named as a witness and will testify in Young Thug's upcoming YSL RICO trial.

Jose Martinez1304 days ago
Young Thug side by side with YFN Lucci
Music

D.A. Says YSL Involved in Shootings, Murders ‘In Excess of 50'; YFN Lucci’s Lawyer Reportedly Files for Hearing

The motion claims that Lucci, now seeing an emergency bond hearing, was a victim based on the indictment, having allegedly been “stabbed with a shank."

Brenton Blanchet1529 days ago
yfn lucci stabbed in jail
Music

YFN Lucci Alleges He Was Stabbed in Jail by Inmate, Asks Judge to Grant Bond for Release (UPDATE)

Newly reported legal documents are said to see YFN Lucci claiming he was stabbed by another inmate at the Fulton County Jail in Georgia last month.

Trace William Cowen1605 days ago
Mozzy - 'Untreated Trauma'
Music

Listen to Mozzy's New Album 'Untreated Trauma' f/ EST Gee, YFN Lucci, Babyface Ray, and More

Mozzy has shared 'Untreated Trauma,' tapping in with acts like EST Gee, Babyface Ray, Kalen.FrFr, and YFN Lucci to help complete his new album.

Xavier Hamilton1772 days ago
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Ace
Music

Yungeen Ace Unleashes Debut Album 'Life of Betrayal 2x' f/ King Von, G Herbo, YFN Lucci, and More

Coming in hot after the release of his viral smash “Who I Smoke” earlier this year, Ace’s debut album features verses from YFN Lucci, King Von, and more.

Brenton Blanchet1849 days ago
yfn-lucci-surrenders
Music

YFN Lucci Surrenders to Police in Racketeering Case (UPDATE)

YFN Lucci and several others were hit with a 105-count racketeering indictment a few weeks back. The rapper has since surrendered to authorities.

Abel Shifferaw1894 days ago
YFN Lucci
Music

YFN Lucci Among 12 Named in Gang-Related Racketeering Indictment

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis calls the 105-count indictment against alleged members of the Bloods “unprecedented” in Georgia.

Brenton Blanchet1908 days ago
YFN Lucci onstage during SiriusXM+Pandora Playback
Music

YFN Lucci Violated $500K Bond by Going to Strip Club, Could Possibly Face Jail Time

YFN Lucci's attorney Findling tells TMZ that the prosecution has no “merit” to revoke his clint’s bond because the accusations made against Lucci are false.

Xavier Hamilton1929 days ago
MO3 ft. Foogiano - Mob
Music

Listen to Mo3's First Posthumous Album 'Shottaz 4Eva' f/ Kevin Gates, Boosie Badazz, and More

The love and care his family and friends have received since his passing moved Mo3’s team to craft this project as a gift of gratitude for his supporters.

Xavier Hamilton1933 days ago
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rackboy cam
Music

Rackboy Cam Awarded $1.7 Million in Copyright Infringement Case Over YFN Lucci and PnB Rock's "Everyday We Lit"

Rackboy Cam was awarded over $1.7 million in his copyright infringement lawsuit against YFN Lucci and PnB Rock over the 2017 song “Everyday We Lit."

Joe Price1955 days ago
yfn lucci released from jail
Music

YFN Lucci Released From Jail on Bond After Being Charged With Murder

YFN Lucci has been released from jail after posting bond. He's facing charges of murder, participating in criminal street gang activity, among others.

Jose Martinez1993 days ago
Reginae Carter and YNF Lucci
Life

Reginae Carter Shares Update on YFN Lucci Amid His Incarceration

Carter took to Instagram to reveal Lucci was "doing well." The Atlanta artist was arrested this week in connection to a fatal shooting in December 2020.

Joshua Espinoza2016 days ago

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