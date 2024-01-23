YFN Lucci Has Entered a Guilty Plea in His Racketeering Case

YFN Lucci has pleaded guilty to violating the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act in connection to his racketeering case.

The decision was made on Tuesday inside the Fulton County courtroom. Despite facing numerous felonies including felony murder, Lucci pleaded guilty to one count of violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act. The felony murder charge alone had the rapper facing a maximum penalty of life without parole.

According to WSB-TV Atlanta, prosecutors proposed Lucci be sentenced to 20 years in prison with 10 years to serve. Lucci would be credited for time served, which started when he surrendered in January 2021. The Atlanta native will serve three and a half months in jail and be released to serve the rest on probation.