Meek Mill on Rap Lyrics Being Used in Court: ‘We All Give Each Other Lines…They Both Gave Me Lyrics B4’

Meek Mill has given his two cents on the issue of rap lyrics being used as evidence in Young Thug and YFN Lucci's respective court cases and claimed every rapper shares verses.

The Dream Chasers boss took to his X page, formerly Twitter, on Tuesday to reflect on the use of rap lyrics in court cases. Both Young Thug and YFN Lucci have to deal with prosecutors using their rap lyrics in their trials, and the decision has been a topic of discussion on social media.

According to Meek, prosecutors shouldn't be able to use lyrics because some of those verses are from whoever may be in the studio.

"It should be impossible to charge thug and lucci for lyrics because in this studio we all give eachother lines and don't remember who said what after a high night in the studio," said Meek. "I have done it with both of them ... they both gave me lyrics b4... we all do this!"