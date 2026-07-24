Yella Beezy

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Yella Beezy.
Music

Yella Beezy Murder Trial Prosecutors Seek to Use Lyrics as Evidence

The Dallas rapper's songs could be used as evidence in his trial for the 2020 death of Mo3.

Jaelani Turner-Williams8 days ago
A man in an orange shirt performing on stage, wearing multiple gold chains. Blue and white lights illuminate the background.
Music

Yella Beezy’s Mo3 Murder Trial Delayed as Judge Orders New Hearing to Set New Date

The Dallas County case was set for trial next month, but the judge ordered both sides to return to court to set a new date.

Mark Elibert188 days ago
Yella Beezy
Music

Yella Beezy Permitted to Record Music in Studio Ahead of Mo3 Murder Trial

He can go record music for up to five hours one day a week.

Trey Alston258 days ago
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - OCTOBER 29: Yella Beezy performs during Lil Weezyana 2022 at Champions Square on October 29, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Music

Yella Beezy's $2 Million Bond Reduced in Mo3 Murder-for-Hire Case (UPDATE)

The rapper was ordered not to contact victims or witnesses involved in his alleged murder-for-hire plot.

Jaelani Turner-Williams486 days ago
Man with braided hair and tattoos, wearing gold chains and a white shirt, standing outdoors.
Music

Yella Beezy Arrested for Allegedly Hiring a Hitman to Kill Mo3

The Dallas, Texas rapper was hit with a capital murder charge for an alleged murder-for-hire plot.

Jade Gomez492 days ago
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Chris Brown in a baseball cap and T-shirt stands next to NLE Choppa wearing a collared shirt and chain necklaces
Music

Chris Brown and Yella Beezy Hit With Two Lawsuits After Alleged Assault at '11:11' Tour Stop (UPDATE)

TMZ reports that the incident happened backstage at the show on July 20.

tara mahadevan734 days ago
Yella Beezy performs for the crowd.
Music

Yella Beezy Arrested on Multiple Charges in Texas Including Sexual Assault (UPDATE)

According to jail records, the "That's on Me" rapper was arrested on Friday in Collin County, Texas. Complex has reached out to a rep for comment.

Trace William Cowen1724 days ago
Screenshot from Yella Beezy Video
Music

Premiere: Yella Beezy Drops Video for New Song "I Guess," Signs With Asylum Records

Dallas rapper Yella Beezy has shared his new song and accompanying video for "I Guess," as well as announced that he inked a deal with Asylum Records.

tara mahadevan1724 days ago
Wale
Music

Wale Taps Yella Beezy and Maxo Kream for New Single "Down South" (UPDATE)

Together, the trio of Wale, Houston's Maxo Kream, and Dallas' Yella Beezy create a three-man weave on "Down South" to score over Harry Fraud's production.

Xavier Hamilton1808 days ago
yella-beezy
Music

Yella Beezy Reportedly Arrested On Drugs and Weapons Charges

Yella Beezy is in police custody in Texas, and has been charged with possession of a controlled substance and unlawful carrying of a weapon, TMZ reports.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1810 days ago
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yella beezy police
Music

Yella Beezy Allegedly Had 5 Guns in His Vehicle During Arrest in Texas

The “Bacc at It Again” rapper is facing a misdemeanor charge of unlawful carrying of a weapon for the guns found in his vehicle during a police search.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery1976 days ago
Yella Beezy
Music

Yella Beezy Connects With Erica Banks for New Song "Star"

For this song, Yella Beezy takes on a beat laced with a sample from the iconic Experience Unlimited go-go band and he makes it clear that he's not a star.

Xavier Hamilton2004 days ago
yella beezy
Music

Premiere: Yella Beezy Connects With Gunna in "On Fleek" Video

Yella Beezy has released his new song "On Fleek" featuring Gunna, and has also shared the accompanying video.

Jordan Rose2088 days ago
Adrien Broner attends The Big Game Weekend
Music

Adrien Broner Teases New Album Featuring Young Thug, Rick Ross, NBA Youngboy and More

AB might be stepping away from the ring to focus on his music career.

Xavier Hamilton2255 days ago
Yella Beezy
Music

Yella Beezy Sued for Alleged Assault in Dallas

Rapper Yella Beezy has found himself involved in a lawsuit after him and his crew allegedly beat a man outside a strip club in Dallas.

Joe Price2357 days ago
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swagger rite swagged out pedestrian
Music

Toronto’s Swagger Rite Is a One-Man Mosh Pit

The rising Toronto trap star on his come-up, Canadian hip-hop’s new wave, and partying with Drake.

Alex Nino Gheciu2386 days ago
Yella Beezy "Restroom Occupied" video f/ Chris Brown
Music

Premiere: Yella Beezy and Chris Brown Connect for "Restroom Occupied" Video Featuring Michael Blackson Cameo

Yella Beezy's new video for "Restroom Occupied" is directed by Ben Griffin and features a Michael Blackson cameo.

Joshua Espinoza2446 days ago
Yella Beezy
Music

Quavo and Gucci Mane Join Yella Beezy for "Bacc at It Again" Video

Back in March, Texas rapper Yella Beezy employed Atlanta heavyweights Quavo and Gucci Mane for the bouncy "Bacc at It Again."

Joe Price2649 days ago

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