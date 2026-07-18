Yella Beezy Murder Trial Prosecutors Seek to Use Lyrics as Evidence

Yella Beezy is currently on trial for the murder of rapper Mo3, and it's now been reported that prosecutors are seeking to use his lyrics as evidence.

As debate continues on whether rap lyrics in trials should be examined as proof or creative expression, Beezy’s case is among the latest to analyze whether possibly incriminating bars are admissions of guilt.

According to WFAA, prosecutors intend to introduce Beezy's music as evidence and have argued the lyrics speak directly to his alleged orchestration of in Mo3's 2020 killing. "Hittas," a 2019 song by Beezy (real name Markies Deandre Conway), was referenced, hears him rap about putting "money on somebody's head."

Mo3, born Melvin Noble, was shot and killed on a Dallas highway in November 2020, and rapped similarly on his 2019 song "2-Nineteen": "I heard I got money on my head. I'm going to get killed."

On Thursday (July 16), defense expert Dr. Erik Nielson explained that rap personas often lean on fictitious elements and exaggeration, to which lead investigator, Dallas Police Detective Eric Barnes, pushed back.