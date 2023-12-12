Jeannie Mai and Jeezy’s Divorce: A Full Timeline of Their Relationship

Jeannie Mai , 44, and Jeezy , 46, are headed toward divorce.

Their relationship seemed glitzy and glamorous to the public eye until Jeezy revealed that he wanted out. In September, the "Soul Survivor" rapper filed for divorce from the TV personality after two and a half years of marriage. According to legal documents obtained by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution , the MC described his and Jeannie's marriage as "irretrievably broken" with "no hope for reconciliation."

The two welcomed their daughter, Monaco Jenkins, in January 2022. Upon their divorce, Jeezy is currently seeking joint custody of their 23-month-old.

The pair started dating back in late 2018 after meeting on set of Mai's daytime talk show, The Real. Jeezy bent down on one knee two years later in March 2020. One year later, the lovebirds hosted a wedding ceremony in Atlanta.

The 46-year-old confirmed his split from the TV personality , saying, "The decision to end this chapter in my life was not made impulsively and comes with a heavy heart. Despite this, my love and respect for Jeannie remains, and the time we spent together holds a cherished place in my heart."

In December, Mai appeared on The Jennifer Hudson Show and spoke on her and Jeezy's current arrangement. “It's what I'm dealing with day by day, you know?" she told Hudson. The 44-year-old did not hold back and shared details implying that she found out about her divorce "at the same time as the rest of the world."

"Today it's about picking up the pieces. It's about discovering me and being a mom to the best blessing in my life, my little girl," she said. She went into detail about how Monaco will be spending the holidays with Jeannie's family in the Bay Area and Jeezy's family in Atlanta, to allow her daughter "to really experience both sides of our family."

As Jeezy and Jeannie’s divorce proceeds, here is a complete relationship timeline of their love story from their first public outing to their divorce.

The two make their first public appearance as a couple

Date: August 2019

Following months of speculation, the rumored couple made a grand entrance at the Jenkins' annual inaugural SnoBall Gala in ATL. People reported the couple walked arm in arm, announcing their union.

The pair go Instagram official