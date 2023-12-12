Jeannie Mai and Jeezy’s Divorce: A Full Timeline of Their Relationship

Jeannie Mai, 44, and Jeezy, 46, are headed toward divorce.
Their relationship seemed glitzy and glamorous to the public eye until Jeezy revealed that he wanted out. In September, the "Soul Survivor" rapper filed for divorce from the TV personality after two and a half years of marriage. According to legal documents obtained by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the MC described his and Jeannie's marriage as "irretrievably broken" with "no hope for reconciliation."
The two welcomed their daughter, Monaco Jenkins, in January 2022. Upon their divorce, Jeezy is currently seeking joint custody of their 23-month-old.
The pair started dating back in late 2018 after meeting on set of Mai's daytime talk show, The Real. Jeezy bent down on one knee two years later in March 2020. One year later, the lovebirds hosted a wedding ceremony in Atlanta.
The 46-year-old confirmed his split from the TV personality, saying, "The decision to end this chapter in my life was not made impulsively and comes with a heavy heart. Despite this, my love and respect for Jeannie remains, and the time we spent together holds a cherished place in my heart."
In December, Mai appeared on The Jennifer Hudson Show and spoke on her and Jeezy's current arrangement. “It's what I'm dealing with day by day, you know?" she told Hudson. The 44-year-old did not hold back and shared details implying that she found out about her divorce "at the same time as the rest of the world."
"Today it's about picking up the pieces. It's about discovering me and being a mom to the best blessing in my life, my little girl," she said. She went into detail about how Monaco will be spending the holidays with Jeannie's family in the Bay Area and Jeezy's family in Atlanta, to allow her daughter "to really experience both sides of our family."
As Jeezy and Jeannie’s divorce proceeds, here is a complete relationship timeline of their love story from their first public outing to their divorce.
The two make their first public appearance as a couple
Date: August 2019
Following months of speculation, the rumored couple made a grand entrance at the Jenkins' annual inaugural SnoBall Gala in ATL. People reported the couple walked arm in arm, announcing their union.
The pair go Instagram official
Date: September 2019
Shortly after their relationship debut, the lovebirds became Instagram official as Jeannie shared a sweet picture of herself and Jenkins. Smiling while posing for the camera, the couple appeared in love, with Jeezy wrapping his hand around Mai. "$hit...hello Hunnay took on a whole new meaning," she penned underneath the post.
Jeezy proposes to Jeannie
Date: March 2020
In the beginning of the pandemic, the Thug Motivation MC had a special date night at his Los Angeles home, where he asked the TV host for her hand in marriage.
According to People, the night was filled with love and a touch of Mai's Vietnamese culture. "Jeannie and Jay were set for a trip to Vietnam this April. What Jeannie didn't know is that Jay was planning to propose," a source told the outlet. "Instead, Jay decided to bring Vietnam to Jeannie with a surprise quarantine date night in his home filled with Vietnamese food and decor."
Jeezy and Jeannie get married
Date: April 2021
The pair officially became Mr. and Mrs. Jenkins in April. They had an intimate COVID-friendly wedding ceremony at their ATL home. Vogue released an exclusive inside look of their nuptial ceremony, which featured a South of France–style backyard scene.
In the exclusive, the bride also spoke about the preparation for their big day, saying, "We were really looking forward to having all of our friends and family there to celebrate.”
She continued, "But we had to change all of our wedding plans due to COVID. After Jeezy's mother unexpectedly passed, we quickly learned that life is too short. And at the end of the day, Jeezy and I really just wanted to become husband and wife. So we decided to turn our original wedding into a mini-mony, where we exchanged our vows in front of our immediate family and a few close friends."
Jeezy and Jeannie announce their pregnancy
Date: September 2021
The newlyweds announced that they were expecting their first child together toward the end of 2021. The TV personality shared the exciting news in an interview with Women's Health magazine. "Jeezy and I have been kind of saving this and hiding this for five months. So, we're relieved to finally share the news," she revealed.
The co-host also spoke on her family's news on The Real. She shared "our Real fam is growing" and said she did not intend to have children until she met Jeezy. "Love can really change you," she stated. "And falling in love with Jeezy, meeting someone who also didn't feel safe in their life, we began to really create a place where our happiness spelled out what safe looked like around us. So, as soon as you feel safe, in a healthy relationship, all of a sudden you start having visions and dreams, and for both of us at the same time it would be becoming parents, having kids."
Jeannie and Jeezy welcome the newest addition to their family
Date: January 2022
In January 2022, The Real co-host announced the birth of her and Jeezy's first child together via Instagram. She posted an empty hospital bassinet with "Jenkins" written on the label. "I asked God for a life of love and happiness. He sent me my family. Baby Jenkins is here," she penned.
Later in the month, the couple revealed the gender of their child, a girl. Jeannied joined The Real virtually to share the exciting news. "That's the part that I'm still just so overwhelmed with. I can't explain to you how many visions jumped into my head the moment I put that little girl into my hands. I thought about my relationship with Mama Mai. That already, I can't wait to have that bond with Monaco," Mai shared.
She continued, "I also thought about all the things that I didn't learn as a little girl, that I can't wait to teach my daughter now. There's just so many reasons why raising a little girl is such an honor to me. I would have been happy with anything, but to have Monaco, I can't tell you, I feel chosen. It's emotional, and I can't wait to raise a really strong, loving, empathetic, humorous, fashionable, fly, little girl."
The pair would later reveal that they named their baby girl Monaco Jenkins.
The couple celebrate their second wedding anniversary with a special trip
Date: May 2023
Mai Jenkins gave People an inside look at her and the "Put On" artist's anniversary getaway to her native country, Vietnam.
She revealed that she had been planning a trip for her and Jeezy to visit Vietnam for quite some time (after canceling their trip in 2020). "I actually took a year and a half to plan this trip. Jeezy had no idea where we were going until we boarded the actual plane," she disclosed. The 44-year-old spoke on how she and her husband initially bonded for their cultural similarities and differences. "Now that we have a daughter blending our worlds, it gives even more meaning to explore Vietnam together as a multicultural family," Jeannie told the outlet.
People shared pictures of the married couple embracing the scenic views, biking, riding, and hiking, during their trip.
Jeezy files for divorce
Date: September 2023
In September, news broke that Jeezy filed for divorce from Jeannie Mai after two and a half years of marriage. The divorce documents revealed that the couple’s marriage was "irretrievably broken" with "no hope for reconciliation," and were seeking joint custody of their daughter.
The news sent shockwaves throughout social media. An inside source told People that Jeannie is "hurt and devastated" about their split. Even though Jeezy filed, Jeannie is still "trying to save her marriage.”
The pair break their silence of their pending divorce
Date: October 2023
In October, Jeannie publicly discussed her divorce on daytime talk show Sherri for the first time. "Taking it day by day," she said. "Turning off everything helps too. I turned off every single device in my house, and I really tuned into the voices I really needed to hear, which was me and the truth."
She continued, "I don't know if I would handle this the same way without [my daughter]. Because today, I'm able to look at her and I can say, 'What would I advise you [to do] if you were in my shoes?' And it changes everything. I'm so thankful to be a mom, and I'm thankful to have her."
Soon after, Jeezy released a statement, saying, "The decision to end this chapter in my life was not made impulsively and comes with a heavy heart. Despite this, my love and respect for Jeannie remains, and the time we spent together holds a cherished place in my heart.”
"Our beautiful daughter is the best gift from our relationship and I am committed to assuring she feels the love and stability she deserves," he concluded.
Jeezy addresses cheating allegations
Date: December 2023
News surfaced alleging that Jeezy cheated on Jeannie during their marriage, with new documents obtained by TMZ revealing that Mai’s lawyers cited “infidelity” as a cause for divorce. Her lawyers stated that the talk show host "reserves the right to amend this counterclaim to add other grounds for divorce." The couple’s prenup agreement also cites infidelity as a cause for “significant financial penalty.”
"Wife further shows that the Court should enforce Paragraph 8 of the Prenuptial Agreement regarding infidelity," the documents revealed. "[The clause] provides, in pertinent part, that in the event that either party engages in sexual relations, an emotional relationship, or is emotionally or sexually suggestive in communication with a third party … shall result in a significant financial penalty upon the adulterous party as specified in said Prenuptial Agreement."
Shortly after, Jeezy denied the claims. "Any claim of infidelity on Mr. Jenkins' behalf is 100 percent false, and we have no further statements at this time," stated his rep.