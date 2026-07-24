YBN Nahmir

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Split image of YBN Nahmir and Almighty Jay.
Music

YBN Nahmir Blames Almighty Jay for YBN Split, Claims It Was Because He 'Almost Got My Mom Killed'

The rapper took to social media to dispute Almighty Jay’s version of events, claiming their breakup had nothing to do with gang affiliations.

Jose Martinez262 days ago
YBN Nahmir
Music

YBN Nahmir Is Now the Owner of a McDonald's Location

He's off to a great start for the year.

Trey Alston471 days ago
Cordae attends the 2024 GQ Men Of The Year Party
Music

Cordae Explains What Really Led to YBN's Disbandment

Cordae also revealed where he stands with his former group members Nahmir and Jay Almighty.

Joshua Espinoza569 days ago
A couple embracing and kissing outdoors, with tattoos visible, near a white fence and a black truck.
Pop Culture

YBN Nahmir and Celina Powell: What the F*ck Is Going On?

According to Powell, she's currently "in love."

Trace William Cowen622 days ago
Individual posing at the BET Hip Hop Awards, wearing a patterned jacket and layered necklaces
Music

YBN Nahmir Claims He 'Died and Came Back Alive' After Seizure

The 24-year-old shared several posts from the hospital.

Joe Price807 days ago
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Pop Culture

Adin Ross and YBN Nahmir Get Into It Over $20,000 Boxing Match Offer: 'You Failed Your Music Career'

The controversial Kick streamer told the rapper he "fell off."

Joe Price884 days ago
Music

YBN Nahmir Reveals He's Going to Rehab: 'Pray For Me On This Hard Journey'

The 23-year-old released his EP, 'Faster Car Music, Vol. 1' in 2022.

tara mahadevan1000 days ago
ybn-nahmir-faster-car-music
Music

Stream YBN Nahmir's New EP 'Faster Car Music, Vol. 1'

Following the early 2021 release of his debut studio album 'Visionland,' Alabama rapper YBN Nahmir returns with his new EP 'Faster Car Music, Vol. 1.'

Brad Callas1436 days ago
cordae
Music

Cordae Shares Hilarious Stevie Wonder Collaboration Story, Wonders ‘How in the World’ Lil Wayne Keeps His ‘Hunger’

In the lead-up to the release of his new album 'From a Bird’s Eye View,' Cordae stopped by the 'Breakfast Club' to talk about two of its biggest collabs.

Joe Price1655 days ago
YBN Almighty Jay attends Leather and Laces 2020
Music

Almighty Jay Wants to Box YBN Nahmir: 'I Hope He Keep The Same Energy When We Get in the Ring'

In a YouTube video posted this week, Almighty Jay explained that he and YBN Nahmir have been at odds for over two years due to a dispute about money.

Xavier Hamilton1873 days ago
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moonwalk
Music

Chillpill Recruits YBN Nahmir, Cousin Stizz, and Teejayx6 for "Moonwalk"

Rising producer Chillpill kicked off the year with his Rico Nasty and Soleima collab “Lil B*tch,” and now he’s got another star-studded track out.

Joe Price1927 days ago
ybn almighty jay
Music

Almighty Jay Shares Debut Mixtape ‘Battling My Spirit,’ Says Lawyer Is to Blame for YBN Crew Split

Last year, YBN Nahmir indicated that the YBN crew had split, and now Almighty Jay is chiming in by accusing lawyer James McMillan for what went down.

Joe Price1969 days ago
YBN Cordae (L) and YBN Nahmir
Music

YBN Nahmir on Cordae's Name Change: 'It’s for the Right Reasons'

During a recent interview with DJ Vlad and VladTV, YBN creator, YBN Nahmir, explained that Cordae made the best decision for himself when he changed his name.

Xavier Hamilton1980 days ago
YBN Almighty Jay, YBN Nahmir and YBN Cordae
Music

YBN Nahmir on How 'Old People' Affected YBN Crew's Decision to Disband

The YBN collective came to its formal end when the group’s most acclaimed member, Cordae, decided to drop YBN from his moniker in August 2020.

Xavier Hamilton1985 days ago
nahmir 21
Music

Watch YBN Nahmir's "Opp Stoppa" Remix Video f/ 21 Savage

YBN Nahmir has tapped 21 Savage for the remix "Opp Stoppa," which first came out last year. The track's music video has since amassed nine million views.

tara mahadevan2011 days ago
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YBN Nahmir
Music

YBN Nahmir Responds to People Calling Him Broke for Posting Instagram Ads

The "Pop Like This" rapper got out ahead of some criticisms of a recent ad he posted to his Instagram that made fans questions his financial situation.

Alex Galbraith2119 days ago
ybn
Music

Yo Gotti Joins YBN Nahmir for New Song "Pop Like This"

Just last month, YBN Nahmir confirmed that the YBN crew had split. Now, he's linking up with Yo Gotti for a new single titled "Pop Like This."

Trace William Cowen2144 days ago
cordae
Music

Cordae on Leaving YBN Crew: ‘Sometimes as Friends, You Grow Apart’

During an interview with Elliot Wilson for Tidal's 'Check-In' on Thursday, Cordae gave his perspective on why he left his former YBN crew.

Jordan Rose2151 days ago

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