Adin Ross and YBN Nahmir Get Into It Over $20,000 Boxing Match Offer: 'You Failed Your Music Career'

Rapper YBN Nahmir and Kick streamer Adin Ross have gotten into a heated back-and-forth.

In a post shared on his Instagram Stories, per HipHopDX, Nahmir alleged he was offered $20,000 to appear as a fighter at one of the upcoming boxing events Ross is set to host. "Ain’t you the same n***a that just paid $2 million for a n***a to sit next to you?" he asked, assumedly referencing a bizarre incident in which Playboi Carti was given $2 million to appear on Ross' stream only to leave just moments after getting the money. "I don’t give a fuck about no free promo, no dick holding shit, because I’m not that type of a n***a. I don’t care. 20 bands? What the fuck is that?"

In a counter-offer, he said he would appear at the event for $100,000, which prompted Ross to offer up a response.

"Nahmir, you’re not worth $100,000. You fell off, you suck at music," Ross said on a recent stream. "You failed your music career. You know what I'm saying? I’ve got no disrespect to show, but that. Nahmir, you’re nothing. You’re nobody and your career sucks. ... He wanted 100 bands to fight. You are nowhere near 100 bands. ... And again, Kick paid Carti $2 mill. Hey, at least I got $2 mill to pay. You’re broke, fuck you!"