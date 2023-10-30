YBN Nahmir Reveals He's Going to Rehab: 'Pray For Me On This Hard Journey'

The last time we heard from Nahmir was in 2022 when he dropped off the EP, Faster Car Music, Vol. 1. The seven-track project includes previously released singles, “Where I’m From” and “Bows,” and a guest appearance from Jeremih on “Only One.”

Faster Car Music arrived a year and a half after Nahmir’s debut studio album, Visionland, which boasted features from 21 Savage, G-Eazy, Too Short, G Herbo, and more.

Nahmir was part of the YBN crew before it splintered in August 2020. He announced the breakup on X, revealing that he, YBN Cordae, and YBN Almighty Jay had decided to part ways. "They left this YBN shit in the gutter," he tweeted. "Remember that. I'll turn it up myself."

A month later, Cordae dropped YBN from his name. Nahmir later addressed Cordae’s decision, telling VladTV, “I was on the phone with him two days before." He continued, “He really didn’t say it to the fullest, but I understood exactly what he was saying. I didn’t expect him to do it, but he did it. And I was like ‘that’s the right choice that you had to make.’ It’s for the right reasons. I can’t get mad at him.”