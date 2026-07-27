Everything You Need to Know About 'Avengers: Doomsday' If You Only Watched 'Avengers: Endgame'

It’s a tale as old as time, really: the Marvel Cinematic Universe was on fire, and hit a peak with 2019’s Avengers: Endgame, which was the end of the first major arc in the MCU, putting an end to Thanos’s reign of terror. In the years since, Marvel Studios’ output has pushed through a collective “superhero fatigue,” in part due to the influx of Disney+ series and original films that expanded the MCU.

Why do we mention all of this? Because we know what’s about to happen: Avengers: Doomsday is already the talk of the town, but with roughly seven years of content being released at a faster clip than what came before it, we know that many of you haven’t been watching everything the MCU drops.

That’s where we come in.

For those of you who are ready for Doomsday, you may not need a primer like this. For those of you who may have loved Black Panther and kept up with things because you knew he’d be in Endgame, we understand if you haven’t been following since Tony Stark bit the big one, and that trailers like the one for Avengers: Doomsday can be confusing as hell with all of the new characters and titles. That’s where we come in.

At the time of this writing, you have roughly five months to catch up on everything from Endgame to now. Doesn’t sound like a daunting task, but this is during the dog days of summer, Thanksgiving break, and winter break. Some of you may need a cheatsheet to help you run through everythin you missed. Others just want enough to hold MCU conversation in a crowded room. We’ve got you, don’t worry. Here’s a guide to everything you need to know about Avengers: Doomsday if you’ve not watched since Avengers: Endgame.