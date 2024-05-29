Who Was the Better Mystique in X-Men Movies Debate: Carmen Electra Enters the Chat

Carmen Electra wants to make sure she's considered in the debate regarding who was the best incarnation of Mystique in the X-Men movies.

In the past week, X-Men fans on social media debated whether Rebecca Romijn or Jennifer Lawrence was the better Mystique. Romijin delivered the first live-action take on the iconic character with the 2000 X-Men movie, and reprised the role in X2 and X-Men: The Last Stand. Lawrence later portrayed Mystique in four X-Men movies, starting with First Class in 2011, and ending with Dark Phoenix in 2019. Electra, however, also appeared as the character in the 2007 parody movie, Epic Movie.

Electra caught on to the debate and joked that she should be considered, too. "Who was the better Mystique in the X-Men movies: Rebecca Romijn or Jennifer Lawrence?" asked the original tweet, to which Electra responded with a clip of Epic Movie: "Or me?"