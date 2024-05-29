Who Was the Better Mystique in X-Men Movies Debate: Carmen Electra Enters the Chat

Carmen Electra wants to make sure she's considered in the debate regarding who was the best incarnation of Mystique in the X-Men movies.
In the past week, X-Men fans on social media debated whether Rebecca Romijn or Jennifer Lawrence was the better Mystique. Romijin delivered the first live-action take on the iconic character with the 2000 X-Men movie, and reprised the role in X2 and X-Men: The Last Stand. Lawrence later portrayed Mystique in four X-Men movies, starting with First Class in 2011, and ending with Dark Phoenix in 2019. Electra, however, also appeared as the character in the 2007 parody movie, Epic Movie.
Electra caught on to the debate and joked that she should be considered, too. "Who was the better Mystique in the X-Men movies: Rebecca Romijn or Jennifer Lawrence?" asked the original tweet, to which Electra responded with a clip of Epic Movie: "Or me?"
Fans flooded Electra's replies to let her know they support her comedic take on the character. "With the red bottoms!" wrote one fan, to which Electra replied, "As I do x."
"The bestie just standing there vibing," wrote another fan. "That's my girl x," Electra added.
"They don't make movies like this anymore," wrote another fan. "They rly don't," wrote Electra.
Another fan shared an "iconic" clip of her running away from Ghostface in Scary Movie, in which she played a parody of Drew Barrymore's character from Scream. "Hahaha ty," she replied.
While Epic Movie was a modest success at the box office, grossing $86 million on a $20 million budget, it was torn apart by critics when it debuted in theaters. It has just 2 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, and the modern consensus isn't much better either: it sits at 1.2/5 on Letterboxd, despite boasting a cast that includes Jennifer Coolidge, Crispin Glover, and Kal Penn.
Still, they really don't make parody movies like it anymore, for better or worse.