Wolverine and Gambit Inspire This 'X-Men' x Reebok Collection

Reebok keeps the collaborations coming by teaming up with Marvel's iconic X-Men franchise for a new sneaker project.

Shown here are the "Wolverine" Reebok Classic Leather and the "Gambit" Club C, which are available at select retailers now. The release of this collab appears to coincide with Disney+'s latest X-Men '97 animated series, which launched in March, as the final episodes are set to air later this month.

The color scheme of the first pair is directly inspired by the iconic yellow outfit worn by the X-Men character Wolverine, and the upper features a combination of leather and suede panels. The latter shoe references Gambit, is equipped with a premium suede construction on the upper, and has special details throughout the shoe that are inspired by his outfit. The characters' names are also printed at the midfoot, while co-branding appears on the tongue tag.

Currently, select sizes of the collaborative "Wolverine" Reebok Classic Leather and the "Gambit" Club C are available at Champssports.com for $90 apiece.