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PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 07: Lenny Kravitz attends Day Fifteen of the 2026 French Open on June 07, 2026 in Paris, France.
Music

Lenny Kravitz, 62, Shares How He Maintains Size 28 Waist

Hint: It involves working out in leather pants.

Jaelani Turner-Williams10 days ago
94-Year-Old Marla Gibbs is Still Getting It in the Gym
Pop Culture

Marla Gibbs Shares Workout Photo at 94 — And Celebs Are Loving It

The sitcom legend shares the workout mindset, health scares, and new memoir keeping her active past 90 — and why she refuses to slow down now.

Bernadette Giacomazzo73 days ago
Two shirtless men in a sauna, one flexing with a towel, the other on a bike. Another image shows one doing push-ups.
Music

Kid Rock and RFK Jr. Go Shirtless for Bizarre Workout Video

The pair flex, bike, and splash in a 90-second clip promoting the controversial 'Make America Health Again' agenda.

Alex Ocho157 days ago
Luka Doncic #77 of the Los Angeles Lakers dribbles during a game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Sports

Luka Dončić Stuns Fans With Shredded Physique: ‘My Whole Body Looks Better'

The 26-year-old Los Angeles Lakers star seems to want to prove his critics wrong.

Joe Price363 days ago
Instagram
Pop Culture

Channing Tatum Says He Won't Be Taking on 'Fat Roles' Again

Tatum said gaining and losing weight for roles was "too hard on the body."

Jaelani Turner-Williams490 days ago
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Dwayne Johnson
Pop Culture

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson on Peeing in Bottles on Movie Sets: ‘Yeah, That Happens’

In a new 'GQ' cover story, the actor was asked about the rumor that he pees in bottles on set.

tara mahadevan622 days ago
Ice Spice performing
Music

Ice Spice Shares Workout Routine Amid Ozempic Speculation: 'We Beatin Them Allegations'

Earlier this month, the 'Y2K!' rapper responded to speculation about her weight loss.

tara mahadevan695 days ago
Stephen A. Smith wearing a blue suit, smiling while holding a microphone with ESPN logo
Sports

Stephen A. Smith Documents Body Transformation After Health Scare: 'No Ozempic, No Steroids, Just Hard Work'

ESPN's 'First Take' host assured his Twitter followers that his weight loss isn't due to steroids.

Brad Callas848 days ago
Music

Jadakiss Flexes Ab Workout in New Gym Video

The LOX rapper is once again showing off his workout regiment on social media.

Brad Callas937 days ago
Music

Jadakiss Flexes His Gymnastics Skills in a Trench Coat

The 48-year-old rapper is once again showing off his strength and vitality in a new video.

Alex Ocho949 days ago
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Music

Ginuwine Reveals What He’s Doing to Get Back Into Shape at 53: ‘500 Sit Ups 600 Push Ups’

The R&amp;B legend is two weeks into a new workout regimen and diet plan.

Brad Callas967 days ago
Music

Bulked Up Jaden Smith Calls Out 'Haters' Who Only Post His Skinny Photos: 'Damn Can a Man Have His Phases'

Will and Jada Pinkett Smith staged an intervention in 2019 after they felt like their son was "wasting away."

Jose Martinez1024 days ago
Music

Gunna Looks Almost Unrecognizable in New Workout Photo Showing Off Weight Loss

Gunna's body transformation continues with the latest viral picture of the YSL rapper putting in work at the gym.

Brad Callas1059 days ago
Lucas Helmke, an Australian father, enters the Guinness Book of World Records with 3,206 pushups
Life

Australian Man Sets Guinness World Record for Most Push-Ups in 1 Hour

A 33-year-old Australian accountant has entered the Guinness Book of World Records after he set a new world record for most push-ups in one hour.

Brad Callas1195 days ago
Robert Pattinson at the 15th annual Go Gala at Cornerstone Plaza
Pop Culture

Robert Pattinson Clarifies Comments About Working Out for ‘The Batman’ Role: ‘That Really Came Back to Haunt Me’

Robert Pattinson caused a mini-stir when he told 'GQ' that wasn't bulking up to play Batman. But as the actor explains in a new interview, it was all a ruse.

Jordan Rose1648 days ago
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Jadakiss 'Verzuz' Power Rankings
Music

Jadakiss Breaks Down Why Being 'Healthy Is Gangsta'

Jadakiss talks about why he thinks being "healthy is gangsta" while doing an extensive upper body workout with Lil Cease on Jada's show 'The Pull Up.'

Jordan Rose1670 days ago

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