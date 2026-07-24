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People on Twitter had a lot to say about a video of a man working out in Ugg boots, particularly since the footwear choice wasn't even the wildest part.Mackenzie Cummings-Grady
Pop Culture
Karl-Anthony Towns Hits Back at Critics of Jordyn Woods' Weight Loss: 'Fitness Saved Her Life'
Karl-Anthony Towns is not here for critics of Jordyn Woods’ weight loss after she posted a before and after comparison shot of herself on Instagram.Joe Price
NBA sent a league representative to drug test Orlando Magic guard Michael Carter-Williams after he looked especially swole in an Instagram post.Brad Callas
According to Yeah, I Work Out founder Jason Thome, the extended Gold’s Gym legacy encapsulates the spirit of what he’s aiming to do with Y,IWO.Trace William Cowen