Bulked Up Jaden Smith Calls Out 'Haters' Who Only Post His Skinny Photos: 'Damn Can a Man Have His Phases'

The 25-year-old has come a long way from the day when his parents Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, among others, staged an intervention amid concerns that he was "wasting away." The couple revealed on a 2019 episode of Red Table Talk that they were joined by his siblings Willow and Trey, as well as grandmother Adrienne Banfield-Jones, to discuss Jaden's eating habits.

Jada said her son appeared "drained" and "depleted" since becoming a vegan. "I was just eating like two meals a day...maybe one," Jaden admitted. "Maybe just that one big meal and I'm like, 'Oh, you know, I didn't get around to it.'"

Jaden revisited the topic two years later, saying he had been working with doctors and gained 10 pounds. The multihyphenate offered up a bit of foreshadowing at the time while discussing how he had been able to keep the weight on, adding, "I’m able to put on my muscle."