Jadakiss Flexes Ab Workout in New Gym Video

Jadakiss is fully committed to a healthy lifestyle.
Over the weekend, the LOX rapper took to social media to post a new clip of him working out at the gym. As seen in the video below, Jadakiss performed an intense ab workout in which he was suspended in mid-air while holding onto a set of gymnastic rings.
“It’s about the layout. You got to lay that out. Lay that out," a voice in the background can be heard coaching Jadakiss through the workout.
The workout video arrives weeks after Jadakiss hopped on Instagram to show off his strength with a clip in which he delivered a flip on a set of gymnastic rings in the gym while wearing a winter coat.
Jadakiss has never shied away from bringing attention to physical fitness.
Back in 2021, he discussed why he thinks staying healthy is vital in an episode of his Facebook Watch show The Pull Up with guest Lil Cease.
“I think healthy is gansta,” he shared. “Everybody wanna be tough guys and this and that, and rich. If you not healthy, you can’t be alive to spend your money. If you not healthy, you can’t enjoy the party, you can’t enjoy the perks of life, you won’t be here to see your kids graduate, to see 'em score they first touchdown, to see things like that. So health is more important than anything.”