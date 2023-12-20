Jadakiss Flexes His Gymnastics Skills in a Trench Coat

This shouldn't come as a surprise to fans of the LOX rapper, who in the past has been caught doing pull-ups in Timbs on New York City scaffolding.

“I think healthy is gansta,” said Jadakiss on an episode of his Facebook Watch show The Pull Up with guest Lil Cease. “Everybody wanna be tough guys and this and that, and rich. If you not healthy, you can’t be alive to spend your money. If you not healthy, you can’t enjoy the party, you can’t enjoy the perks of life, you won’t be here to see your kids graduate, to see 'em score they first touchdown, to see things like that. So health is more important than anything.”

Kiss’ health and fitness journey has definitely served him, as he and The LOX have been hitting the stage in a number of Hip-Hop 50 celebrations this year.