Kid Rock and RFK Jr. Go Shirtless for Bizarre Workout Video

On Tuesday (Feb. 17), the 55-year-old rocker shared a video of himself and RFK Jr., 72, taking off their shirts and working out in an effort to promote the health secretary’s controversial Make America Health Again (MAHA) agenda.

The nauseating 90-second video is set to Rock's 1999 single “Bawitdaba” and opens with both men flexing their muscles, Kennedy in jeans and Rock in black shorts.

The video kicks off with Kennedy doing bicep curls, both men performing tricep exercises, and Kennedy holding Rock's ankles for sit-ups. Kennedy then takes off his shirt and rides an exercise bike in a sauna while Rock does push-ups.

The pair switches, with Rock continuing shoeless on the bike and flipping the bird as Kennedy jumps into a cold plunge pool in his jeans. After searching for Rock, who is in a grotto-like pool area, the men play pickleball and later share a glass of whole milk in the water.

"I've teamed up with @KidRock to deliver two simple messages to the American people: GET ACTIVE + EAT REAL FOOD," Kennedy captioned the post.

The MAHA movement also made headlines after an unusual Super Bowl commercial featured Mike Tyson promoting "real food."