Ginuwine Reveals What He’s Doing to Get Back Into Shape at 53: ‘500 Sit Ups 600 Push Ups’

Ginuwine is working to get shredded again at age 53.

Earlier this week, the R&B legend hopped on Instagram to celebrate the two-week mark of a new fitness routine. Ginuwine shared a photo of his abs alongside a caption in which he detailed his regimen and diet plan.

“I’m proud of myself after two weeks I’m just saying I had NO definition AT ALL,” he wrote. “I ain’t stopping gotta get ripped, back to the basics 500 sit ups 600 push ups a day water water water broccoli carrots potatoes and a chicken breast sandwich everyday I will get back trust me.”

Ginuwine concluded the post by teasing new music. “I’m just trying to get back right and get this body together again letsgoooo inspire me help me I’m working let me represent YOU…..please !!!!!! Dont hate HELP!!! then NEW MUSIC.”

He followed that up with another post, writing, "Say it from the heart we gonna get there Fosho!!!! By all means necessary."