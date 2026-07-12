Off-White Enters Watchmaking With 'TIME,' Its First-Ever Watch Collection

"With the TIME collection, we've reimagined the way a watch collection comes to life, taking inspiration from streetwear and sneaker culture ," George Nikolaou, brand director at Off-White Watches said of the collection, according to WatchPro . "By tapping into Off-White's ever-evolving creative universe, we're creating objects that people connect with beyond their function."

The entry point is the PROTO 01, a transparent resin-cased quartz model at $145. Above it sits the PROTO LAYER and the PROTO AUTO, which is priced at $425 and features an an automatic mechanical piece built from transparent sapphire that puts every gear and moving component on full display.

Rounding out the lineup are the BEAT, which channels the brand's Crossed Arrows architecture, and the STREET BLING, featuring a pavé-inspired bezel built around Off-White's diagonal motifs. AFTER HOURS, adds nightlife-coded pavé detailing and a dainty bracelet construction.

Off-White developed TIME with TMS Group, a watch licensing and manufacturing firm whose portfolio includes DKNY, Roberto Cavalli, Esprit, and Tonino Lamborghini, and which operates in more than 90 countries.