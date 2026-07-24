Larry June and G-SHOCK Team Up for Limited Edition Watch Inspired by Rapper's 1987 Corvette

Larry June has joined forces with G-SHOCK for a limited-edition watch inspired by one of the rapper's most prized possessions: his 1987 Corvette.

The Bay Area rapper's Midnight Organic brand and the famous timepiece company have collaborated on a new watch built on the GM-5600 silhouette, pulling its colorway and aesthetic directly from June's classic car. Retailing for $170, you can pick up the watch here.