Larry June and G-SHOCK Team Up for Limited Edition Watch Inspired by Rapper's 1987 Corvette

Key Takeaways
- Larry June’s Midnight Organic brand linked with G-SHOCK on a limited GM-5600 watch whose color and styling are pulled directly from his 1987 Corvette, priced at $170.
- G-SHOCK is framing the collab as a nod to June’s grind from selling Midnight Organic merch out of his car to building a healthy-lifestyle brand that fits the label’s “Never Give Up” ethos.
- The drop extends G-SHOCK’s long-running hip-hop lineage—which includes Eminem, A$AP Ferg, Kid Cudi, and Wu-Tang Clan—as June rides momentum from his new album *Who Coppin*.
Larry June has joined forces with G-SHOCK for a limited-edition watch inspired by one of the rapper's most prized possessions: his 1987 Corvette.
The Bay Area rapper's Midnight Organic brand and the famous timepiece company have collaborated on a new watch built on the GM-5600 silhouette, pulling its colorway and aesthetic directly from June's classic car. Retailing for $170, you can pick up the watch here.
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"From Larry's humble beginning of selling merchandise out of his car, to the healthy lifestyle focus of Midnight Organic, this collab embodies G-SHOCK's 'Never Give Up' spirit," a G-SHOCK press release reads. Check out the collab below.
Larry June teased the partnership on Instagram last month, simply writing: "Coming Soon 🍊" alongside an image of the watch on June's wrist.
For G-SHOCK, the collaboration extends a long lineage of hip-hop partnerships — the brand has previously worked with Eminem, A$AP Ferg, Kid Cudi, and Wu-Tang Clan, among others.