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Larry June and G-SHOCK Team Up for Limited Edition Watch Inspired by Rapper's 1987 Corvette

From June's humble beginning of selling merch out of his car, to the healthy lifestyle focus of Midnight Organic, the new collab embodies G-SHOCK's "Never Give Up" spirit.

Larry June.
Press/G-SHOCK

Key Takeaways

  • Larry June’s Midnight Organic brand linked with G-SHOCK on a limited GM-5600 watch whose color and styling are pulled directly from his 1987 Corvette, priced at $170.
  • G-SHOCK is framing the collab as a nod to June’s grind from selling Midnight Organic merch out of his car to building a healthy-lifestyle brand that fits the label’s “Never Give Up” ethos.
  • The drop extends G-SHOCK’s long-running hip-hop lineage—which includes Eminem, A$AP Ferg, Kid Cudi, and Wu-Tang Clan—as June rides momentum from his new album *Who Coppin*.

Larry June has joined forces with G-SHOCK for a limited-edition watch inspired by one of the rapper's most prized possessions: his 1987 Corvette.

The Bay Area rapper's Midnight Organic brand and the famous timepiece company have collaborated on a new watch built on the GM-5600 silhouette, pulling its colorway and aesthetic directly from June's classic car. Retailing for $170, you can pick up the watch here.

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"From Larry's humble beginning of selling merchandise out of his car, to the healthy lifestyle focus of Midnight Organic, this collab embodies G-SHOCK's 'Never Give Up' spirit," a G-SHOCK press release reads. Check out the collab below.

Larry June teased the partnership on Instagram last month, simply writing: "Coming Soon 🍊" alongside an image of the watch on June's wrist.

For G-SHOCK, the collaboration extends a long lineage of hip-hop partnerships — the brand has previously worked with Eminem, A$AP Ferg, Kid Cudi, and Wu-Tang Clan, among others.

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