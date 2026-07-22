Swatch Group Reports $3.5B in Sales, Driven by Viral AP Collab

For Swatch, converting global hype into real profits has proven surprisingly tricky.

According to a report on the parent company’s latest earnings report by WWD, Swatch Group’s first-half sales climbed 8.5% to $3.5 billion. The massive sales surge was powered by the viral release of the "Royal Pop" pocket watch, a collaboration with ultra-luxury maker Audemars Piguet.

However, high demand hasn't translated to profits. Heavy currency losses and factory costs slashed operating profits by 23% to CHF 52 million, landing well below market expectations.

Two main factors squeezed the company's bottom line: sharp foreign exchange shifts wiped out roughly CHF 200 million when converting overseas revenue back into Swiss Francs, and Swatch opted to maintain full factory staffing through slower periods earlier in the year, prioritizing future production capacity over short-term cost cuts.

Despite the margin squeeze, the commercial impact of the Royal Pop was immediate. Released on May 16 with a price tag over $400, the launch sparked global chaos. Lines wrapped around blocks from New York and London to Barcelona and Dubai, forcing several flagship stores to temporarily restrict access. The collaboration generated over 25 billion views on social media and brought a massive influx of younger, first-time buyers into Swatch retail.