Swatch Group Reports $3.5B in Sales, Driven by Viral AP Collab

Key Takeaways
- Swatch Group’s first-half sales climbed 8.5% to $3.5 billion, driven by massive global demand for its viral $400 Audemars Piguet "Royal Pop" pocket watch.
- Operating profits still dropped 23% because heavy foreign exchange conversion losses and full factory staffing costs ate away at profit margins.
- The viral launch created a broad halo effect that boosted Swatch’s direct store sales by 18% and lifted sister brands like Omega, Longines, and Tissot.
For Swatch, converting global hype into real profits has proven surprisingly tricky.
According to a report on the parent company’s latest earnings report by WWD, Swatch Group’s first-half sales climbed 8.5% to $3.5 billion. The massive sales surge was powered by the viral release of the "Royal Pop" pocket watch, a collaboration with ultra-luxury maker Audemars Piguet.
However, high demand hasn't translated to profits. Heavy currency losses and factory costs slashed operating profits by 23% to CHF 52 million, landing well below market expectations.
Two main factors squeezed the company's bottom line: sharp foreign exchange shifts wiped out roughly CHF 200 million when converting overseas revenue back into Swiss Francs, and Swatch opted to maintain full factory staffing through slower periods earlier in the year, prioritizing future production capacity over short-term cost cuts.
Despite the margin squeeze, the commercial impact of the Royal Pop was immediate. Released on May 16 with a price tag over $400, the launch sparked global chaos. Lines wrapped around blocks from New York and London to Barcelona and Dubai, forcing several flagship stores to temporarily restrict access. The collaboration generated over 25 billion views on social media and brought a massive influx of younger, first-time buyers into Swatch retail.
"From day one, demand for Royal Pop far exceeded supply, and this frenzy will continue for months to come," Swatch Group said in its statement to WWD.
The release single-handedly reshaped the broader watch market, driving Swiss watch exports in the $200–$500 price tier up 54% in June alone. The halo effect also lifted Swatch's other core lines—like the MoonSwatch and Scuba Fifty Fathoms—boosting direct retail store sales by 18% and online sales by 30%. High-end sister brands under the Swatch Group umbrella saw strong gains as well: Omega rose 20% (supported by its role as Official Timekeeper of the Winter Olympics), while Longines, Tissot, and Hamilton all posted double-digit increases.
Regional growth was broad-based, with sales jumping across the U.S. (up 27%), Spain (up 28%), and India (up 38%), while Greater China grew a steady 9%.
Investor reaction was mixed following the report, with Swatch shares dipping early Tuesday before recovering to close up 3% as the market weighed near-term currency drag against surging product demand. With factories operating at full capacity and Royal Pop momentum carrying straight into July, Swatch expects a significantly stronger—and more profitable—second half of the year.