Dwayne Johnson Wears Custom Jacob & Co Matai Tourbillon to 'Moana' Premiere

At the world premiere for the live-action Moana movie, which opens in theaters on Friday (July 10), Dwayne Johnson wore a custom Jacob & Co. watch celebrating his connection to Polynesian culture.

The one-of-a-kind timepiece, called the Matai Tourbillon, made its red carpet debut at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California. The watch features intricate motifs that draw from the themes of the movie, as well as Johnson’s personal connection to Polynesian cultural heritage. The name of the watch itself uses the Samoan word “Matai,” which translates to “chief” or “leader.”

The watch also directly references Johnson’s tribal tattoo, which was also an homage to his Samoan roots and his character in the movie, Maui. Check out a closer look at the watch below.