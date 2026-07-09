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Dwayne Johnson Wears Custom Jacob & Co Matai Tourbillon to 'Moana' Premiere

The custom watch celebrates the former WWE star's connection to Polynesian culture.

Dwayne Johnson attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Disney's "Moana" at Hollywood Bowl on July 07, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images

At the world premiere for the live-action Moana movie, which opens in theaters on Friday (July 10), Dwayne Johnson wore a custom Jacob & Co. watch celebrating his connection to Polynesian culture.

The one-of-a-kind timepiece, called the Matai Tourbillon, made its red carpet debut at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California. The watch features intricate motifs that draw from the themes of the movie, as well as Johnson’s personal connection to Polynesian cultural heritage. The name of the watch itself uses the Samoan word “Matai,” which translates to “chief” or “leader.”

The watch also directly references Johnson’s tribal tattoo, which was also an homage to his Samoan roots and his character in the movie, Maui. Check out a closer look at the watch below.

Johnson is reprising his role from the animated Moana films, which hit theaters in 2016 and 2024. A third animated installment is in the early stages of development, with Jared Bush and Dana Ledoux Miller returning to write the script. Despite receiving mixed reviews from critics, Deadline reported that the movie is expected to open to a warm $130 million at the global box office, $60 million of which is domestic.

Moana isn’t the only major project that Johnson has on the horizon, as he’s also scheduled to reprise his role in the third and final installment of his Jumanji trilogy of movies, Jumanji: Open World. The movie is currently on track to hit theaters on Christmas Day later this year.

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