Citizen Drops Limited 'Spider-Man Swings' Eco-Drive Watch With Dial Art by Adam Kubert

Citizen has put a veteran Marvel artist's pen directly on the dial for its newest Spider-Man collaboration that’s available to buy right now.
The "Spider-Man Swings" Eco-Drive (AW1437-61W) is a 1,500-piece limited edition watch priced at $525 and available now at citizenwatch.com, with orders shipping as early as July 29.
The dial was created by Adam Kubert, a Marvel veteran whose credits span Wolverine, Uncanny X-Men, and the Avengers, plus Spider-Man-specific work including the six-issue run of Astonishing Spider-Man & Wolverine.
Kubert’s illustration for the watch shows the wall-crawler mid-swing over a stylized New York City skyline rendered as a dynamic comic panel, with red and blue accents against a predominantly gray, black, and white cityscape.
The dial's webbing is rendered in 3D, creating genuine depth rather than a flat print. At night, the entire scene shifts to a green glow, with Spider-Man's eyes, the web elements, and the sword-shaped white hands all emitting light.
The word "THWIP" appears near the 2 o'clock position on the dial and is repeated as a larger engraving on the caseback alongside the Marvel copyright mark. The watch ships in Marvel-branded packaging and includes a collectible rectangular pin replicating Kubert's dial artwork.
The 43mm case is gray ion-plated stainless steel, 11mm thick, and paired with a matching matte black three-link bracelet with a fold-over push-button clasp. The dial is shielded by impact-resistant mineral crystal, and the watch carries 100-meter water resistance. Power comes from Citizen's J810 Eco-Drive caliber, which runs off any light source and requires no battery replacements.
Citizen timed the release close to Aug. 1, recognized as National Spider-Man Day, and just days before the July 31 premiere of Spider-Man: Brand New Day.