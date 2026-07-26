Citizen Drops Limited 'Spider-Man Swings' Eco-Drive Watch With Dial Art by Adam Kubert

Citizen has put a veteran Marvel artist's pen directly on the dial for its newest Spider-Man collaboration that’s available to buy right now.

The "Spider-Man Swings" Eco-Drive (AW1437-61W) is a 1,500-piece limited edition watch priced at $525 and available now at citizenwatch.com, with orders shipping as early as July 29.

The dial was created by Adam Kubert, a Marvel veteran whose credits span Wolverine, Uncanny X-Men, and the Avengers, plus Spider-Man-specific work including the six-issue run of Astonishing Spider-Man & Wolverine.

Kubert’s illustration for the watch shows the wall-crawler mid-swing over a stylized New York City skyline rendered as a dynamic comic panel, with red and blue accents against a predominantly gray, black, and white cityscape.

The dial's webbing is rendered in 3D, creating genuine depth rather than a flat print. At night, the entire scene shifts to a green glow, with Spider-Man's eyes, the web elements, and the sword-shaped white hands all emitting light.