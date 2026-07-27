Jacob Arabo Hand-Delivered a $1.3 Million Watch to Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia

"I was in the neighborhood so I decided to personally deliver a $1.3 million watch for the one and only Cristiano," Arabo said in the reel , shared on Instagram, as seen below.

The watch he delivered to Ronaldo is the Twin Turbo Furious Baguette White Gold, an ultra-limited timepiece inspired by racing. Its 57mm case and bezel are crafted in 18-karat white gold and set with 344 baguette-cut white diamonds totaling 16.7 carats.

Ronaldo has long been one of Jacob & Co’s most prominent customers, and even has first pick on limited-edition releases. The soccer star’s impressive watch collection also includes a Bugatti Chiron Tourbillon CR7 valued at roughly $1.5 million.

This isn’t the first time Arabo has personally delivered a watch to Ronaldo. When Ronaldo touched down to join Al-Nassr in January 2023, the jeweler gave him a one-of-one Caviar Flying Tourbillon "Tsavorites," a roughly $780,000 white gold piece set.