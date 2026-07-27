Jacob Arabo Hand-Delivered a $1.3 Million Watch to Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia

Jacob & Co. founder Jacob Arabo hand-delivered a $1.3 million watch to Cristiano Ronaldo shortly after the Portuguese soccer star wrapped his final FIFA World Cup.
"I was in the neighborhood so I decided to personally deliver a $1.3 million watch for the one and only Cristiano," Arabo said in the reel, shared on Instagram, as seen below.
The watch he delivered to Ronaldo is the Twin Turbo Furious Baguette White Gold, an ultra-limited timepiece inspired by racing. Its 57mm case and bezel are crafted in 18-karat white gold and set with 344 baguette-cut white diamonds totaling 16.7 carats.
Ronaldo has long been one of Jacob & Co’s most prominent customers, and even has first pick on limited-edition releases. The soccer star’s impressive watch collection also includes a Bugatti Chiron Tourbillon CR7 valued at roughly $1.5 million.
This isn’t the first time Arabo has personally delivered a watch to Ronaldo. When Ronaldo touched down to join Al-Nassr in January 2023, the jeweler gave him a one-of-one Caviar Flying Tourbillon "Tsavorites," a roughly $780,000 white gold piece set.