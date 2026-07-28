MLB Trade Rumors: CJ Abrams To Yankees, Red Sox, Or Brewers?

General managers across baseball had best remember their cell phone chargers when they head to work this week. The MLB trade deadline is now just six days away, the communication lines are wide open, and there are plenty of big names on the market—including Washington’s CJ Abrams. Abrams is by far the best bat available, as he is hitting .295 and has slugged 27 home runs. The Nationals shortstop has an MLB-best 82 RBI on the season. Abrams is certainly not going to come cheap given his current numbers and the fact that he is still just 25-years-old. Multiple premium prospects and perhaps current MLB players will likely head to Washington in return, if Abrams is dealt. Below, we will look at several teams that are believed to be interested in acquiring Abrams. CJ Abrams to New York Yankees trade rumors

The Yankees have consistently been mentioned as a suitor for Abrams, and The Athletic has reported that Brian Cashman has “checked in” on the Nationals shortstop.

On the GM Territory podcast on Monday, MLB insider Jim Bowden discussed the potential for the Yankees to push hard for Abrams at the trade deadline. “I’m being told by opposing GMs that Brian Cashman is absolutely everywhere, looking for anything to get better … they’re involved with every [player on the market] that could have impact,” Bowden said. “With Cody Bellinger going down with a hamstring injury, with no timetable on the return of Aaron Judge, the Yankees need offense. “It would take a boatload to get [CJ Abrams]. It would have to start with George Lombard Jr. If George Lombard Jr is in the conversation, there is a pathway for the Yankees to acquire Abrams. In fact, a package of Anthony Volpe and Lombard might get Abrams, and that’s a deal that would be great for both sides.” CJ Abrams to Boston Red Sox trade rumors

The pitching-heavy, and infield-needy Red Sox have already swung a deal for an infielder ahead of the trade deadline as they landed third baseman Curtis Mead from the Nationals in exchange for hurler Connelly Early. A new shortstop could be next, according to ESPN’s Buster Olney.

“The Red Sox have been searching for a shortstop, in a market notably thin in shortstops,” Olney posted on X on Monday. USA Today’s Bob Nightengale also recently wrote about the Red Sox’s interest in landing Abrams. “[The Red Sox] have plenty of money in the coffers after unloading Rafael Devers last summer, and have no hesitancy acquiring big stars,” Nightengale wrote last Friday. “They made attempts to acquire Angels center fielder Mike Trout in the past, and this time have their eyes on Angels shortstop Zach Neto or shortstop CJ Abrams from the Washington Nationals.” Nightengale listed the Red Sox as one of the top five teams that would be the most aggressive in acquiring talent ahead of the deadline. CJ Abrams to Milwaukee Brewers trade rumors

The Brewers pursued Abrams this past off-season and are again interested in landing the shortstop, according to The Athletic’s Spencer Nussbaum.