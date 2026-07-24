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Moshpits look like a chaotic collision of bodies, but we dove headfirst into the madness with 175tv to learn more about the pits and communities within them.Jordan Rose
All press is good press, at least that's what Lil Pump seems to think. The rapper has made headlines for his lack of regard for hip-hop culture and history, but do other rappers actually hate him? Here's what 13 rappers think of Lil Pump.Complex
From Guwop to Ricky Rozay, these MCs are embracing a healthier lifestyle.KelseyML
Waka says his new album will be out in December.Eric Diep