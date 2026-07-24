Waka Flocka

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All press is good press, at least that's what Lil Pump seems to think. The rapper has made headlines for his lack of regard for hip-hop culture and history, but do other rappers actually hate him? Here's what 13 rappers think of Lil Pump.
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(L-R) Waka Flocka Flame and Gucci Mane.
Music

Waka Flocka Flame Shuts Down Claims He Dissed Gucci Mane: 'Y'all Reaching'

It comes after a fan thought Waka took a shot at Guwop during a performance of "Hard in da Paint" in Atlanta.

tara mahadevan106 days ago
Waka Flocka Flame.
Music

Waka Flocka Flame Headlines 'MAGA In the Air' Concert

The rapper has publicly aligned himself with President Donald Trump for years and endorsed the politician during his second election run.

Jaelani Turner-Williams161 days ago
ATLANTA, GA - MARCH 03: (L-R) Waka Flocka Flame and Tammy Rivera attend the 2019 BET Social Awards at Tyler Perry Studio on March 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Pop Culture

Tammy Rivera Says She 'Wouldn't Change Anything' About Marriage to Ex-Husband Waka Flocka

The former 'Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta' star considers herself and Waka Flocka to be "good friends."

Jaelani Turner-Williams227 days ago
Waka Flocka Flame and Diddy
Music

Waka Flocka Flame Calls Diddy a 'Monster' After Seeing Netflix Documentary

Waka made the remark when asked what he thought about the Netflix doc, 'Sean Combs: The Reckoning.'

tara mahadevan229 days ago
Waka Flocka Flame in camo, Cardi B performing in green jacket, and Nicki Minaj in a pinstripe outfit with floral details.
Music

Waka Flocka Flame Says Cardi B and Nicki Minaj Beef Is 'Corny,' Calls on Them to 'Dead That Sh*t'

Waka Flocka Flame is calling on Cardi B and Nicki Minaj to bring their explosive feud to an end.

Trace William Cowen297 days ago
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Waka Flocka with long dreadlocks and a black shirt stands outdoors, with greenery and a white structure in the background.
Music

Waka Flocka Performs “Not Like Us” and “Nokia”: ‘Kendrick Won, But I’m Still a Drake Fan'

Waka previously said he wouldn't "pick a side" at the height of Drake and Kendrick's feud last summer.

Alex Ocho359 days ago
Bow Wow and Soulja Boy on stage facing a large audience near water. One wears a "Tatis Jr. 23" jersey. Bright yellow flowers line the stage.
Music

SeaWorld San Diego Performances: Soulja Boy, Bow Wow, Ying Yang Twins, and More

SeaWorld San Diego has become an unlikely must-stop tour locale.

Trace William Cowen361 days ago
A man in a black hoodie and light blue pants stands outdoors, holding a patterned bag. The background has trees with pink blossoms.
Music

DDG Responds to Waka Flocka Flame Commenting on His Outfit: 'Don't Lil Bro Me'

Waka found DDG's outfit—which included extremely wide-leg jeans and a Goyard bag—questionable.

tara mahadevan463 days ago
Two images of Waka Flocka Flame. Left: smiling in a purple shirt. Right: close-up with facial injuries, wearing a head wrap.
Music

Waka Flocka’s Claim He Fought Off 10 People Alone Was Fake (UPDATE)

In a since-deleted tweet, Waka Flocka suggested he was lying and wondered why no one confirmed anything.

Trace William Cowen569 days ago
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Waka Flocka Flame and Ye
Music

Waka Flocka Flame Suggests New Ye Album Is Coming Soon

Waka is predicting a new project from his 'Gemini brother' Ye before the end of the year, which is fast approaching.

Trey Alston598 days ago
Waka Flocka on stage
Music

Waka Flocka Flame Performs at Pokémon Convention

The rapper's been a longtime Pokémon fan.

Trey Alston696 days ago
Music

Waka Flocka Shows Love to Latto After She Used His Lyrics, Twitter Still Wants Him to Be Mad About “Issa Party”

Latto and Waka Flocka were seen partying at the strip club over the weekend.

tara mahadevan1027 days ago
Music

Waka Flocka Opens Up About Dating Post-Divorce, Asks Mom to Stop Sending ‘Potential Daughter-in-Laws’

Waka shared his thoughts on what it's been like hitting the dating market after his and Tammy Rivera's divorce last year, saying he's "been thru way too much to settle."

Brad Callas1104 days ago
Snoop Dogg attends the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards
Music

Snoop Dogg Gives His Full Time Blunt Roller a Raise Due to Inflation

Snoop Dogg is feeling strapped for csah just like the rest of us and said the salary of the professional blunt roller he hired has gone up thanks to inflation.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1508 days ago
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Waka Flocka x Joe Budden strip club comments
Music

Waka Flocka Responds to Joe Budden's Criticism of NYC Strip Clubs

Budden slammed NYC strip clubs for lacking racial diversity among their performers. Waka responded by telling Budden to shut his "soft ass up."

Joshua Espinoza1514 days ago
Rick Ross offers his opinion on people asking for help
Music

Rick Ross Criticizes Those Who Think 'Begging' Will Help Them

Rozay shared his thoughts in a recent Instagram video that received mixed responses, one of which came from his previous collaborator Waka Flocka.

Joshua Espinoza1515 days ago

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