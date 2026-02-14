Waka Flocka Flame Headlines 'MAGA In the Air' Concert

Waka Flocka Flame was tapped to headline a Republican-hosted event in Washington, D.C., earlier this week.

On Friday (February 13), the "Hard in da Paint" rapper reportedly performed at MAGA In the Air, a concert hosted by right-wing group Cruel Kids Table and conservative media personality CJ Pearson. The activist claims that Waka was replacement for DaBaby, who denied that he was ever associated with the concert, calling it "fake news."

In a press release sent to Complex about Waka’s appearance at MAGA in the Air, Pearson alleged that the Be More Grateful artist contractually agreed to perform at concert but backed out, potentially at the discretion of his team.

"A lot of folks in Hollywood and rap have handlers who try to tell them what they think is best for them. DaBaby – only you know what is best for you," Pearson stated. "They want to control you, DaBaby. Don’t let them."