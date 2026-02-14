Waka Flocka Flame Headlines 'MAGA In the Air' Concert

Waka Flocka Flame was tapped to headline a Republican-hosted event in Washington, D.C., earlier this week.
On Friday (February 13), the "Hard in da Paint" rapper reportedly performed at MAGA In the Air, a concert hosted by right-wing group Cruel Kids Table and conservative media personality CJ Pearson. The activist claims that Waka was replacement for DaBaby, who denied that he was ever associated with the concert, calling it "fake news."
In a press release sent to Complex about Waka’s appearance at MAGA in the Air, Pearson alleged that the Be More Grateful artist contractually agreed to perform at concert but backed out, potentially at the discretion of his team.
"A lot of folks in Hollywood and rap have handlers who try to tell them what they think is best for them. DaBaby – only you know what is best for you," Pearson stated. "They want to control you, DaBaby. Don’t let them."
While visiting Big Boy’s Neighborhood earlier this month, DaBaby reiterated that he "dodged that bullet," referring to the concert, and claimed that he has "nothing to do with politics."
Waka was likely more fitting for MAGA In the Air, as he’s spent years advocating for President Donald Trump, and endorsed the commander-in-chief before his second term.
Towards the end of Trump’s first term, the politician signed off on Waka receiving a lifetime achievement award for his philanthropic work with Chicago non-profit Daughter of Destiny Outreach.
The rapper also endorsed Trump shortly before he was elected as president for his second term last November, although he seemingly did not vote.
Waka replied to the revelation by expressing that his "voice" is impactful regardless of if he’s gone to the polls.
"Keep [worrying] about me not [voting]," Waka wrote on X, per TMZ. "Y’all mad because I know we second class citizens. Idgaf but I pay attention to who’s [sheep emoji]. My voice bigger than my vote..ain’t no punking me!!! Fake [bullies]."