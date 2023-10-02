Waka Flocka Shows Love to Latto After She Used His Lyrics, Twitter Still Wants Him to Be Mad About “Issa Party”

One of Waka Flocka Flame’s fans was upset that Latto used his lyrics in her new song, “Issa Party” with Baby Drill.

“If I’m Waka Flocka my lawsuit was filed yesterday,” X user @myfaultOG23 wrote, quote-tweeting a clip from Latto’s music video.

Waka saw the tweet and responded. “Flattery at this highest…. never understood why rob these youngsters for showing us respect plus Lotto from Clayton County,” also pointing out that they’re both from the same area in Georgia.