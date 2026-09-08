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KelseyML

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Writer + Social Media Manager based in Austin, Texas. Interests include fashion, rap, and pro wrestling.

Joined August 2014 | 3 posts
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Latest Stories

KIWI Short Film

PROMO: KIWI Shoe Care Creates a Short Film With Lasting Impact

Popular shoe care brand KIWI releases an impactful short film that uses sneakers as bonding moment that sparks a larger and much-needed dialogue about manhood

KelseyML2697 days ago
adidas shoe surgeon

PROMO: Win a Custom Sneaker Experience With adidas Originals x The Shoe Surgeon

Courtesy of adidas Originals, you can enter to win a Shoe Surgeon Workshop in Los Angeles on May 14, where you’ll be able to design a pair of Nite Joggers

KelseyML2716 days ago
Not Available Lead

We Talked to The "Rock and Roll" Guy from 'The Bachelorette'

Nick Sharp may have got kicked off 'The Bachelorette' but he made a lasting impression.

KelseyML3765 days ago

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