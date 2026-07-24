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Man Attacks His Attorney After Being Handed 50-Year Sentence for Murder
Three months after pleading guilty to murder, Jaquarius Lewis punched his attorney in the face when his sentence was announced.
Study: Chimpanzee ‘Civil War’ in Uganda Led to Testicle Mutilations, Infant Abductions, and Killings
The two factions peacefully coexisted for, at least, two decades, but in 2015, things started to change.
Palace Skateboards Store Security Guard Wounded by Alleged Line-Cutter
A security guard for the SoHo store was hurt after confronting a man who reportedly tried to skip the line.
Father Gets 263 Days in Jail After Decapitating Seagull That Tried to Steal His Daughter’s Fries
The man has pleaded guilty to several charges in the 2024 killing of a seagull.
Drug Lord 'El Mencho' Buried in a Golden Casket in Mexico
The cartel leader's death led to violence in around 20 Mexican states.
Kali Uchis’ Cancels Mexico Concert Amid Wave of Cartel Violence
Cartel violence erupted across Mexico after military forces killed drug lord “El Mencho.”
U.S. Tourists in Puerto Vallarta Told to Shelter ‘Until Further Notice’ Amid Cartel Violence
Violence erupted following reports that the druglord known as "El Mencho" was killed, inciting cartel retaliation and travel disruptions.
Corey Holcomb Says TMZ Ruined His Life After Viral Video: 'Y’all Got Me Good'
From sold-out shows to sudden cancellations, Corey Holcomb breaks down how one resurfaced Hollywood Improv video changed his career and fan support.
El Salvador President Nayib Bukele Reflects on 'The World's Coolest Dictator' Title
'If it were up to me, I would stay for 10 more years,' he said, while noting that he'd agreed with his wife that he'd leave office in 2029.
Gloria Velez Calls Remy Ma a ‘Bully,’ Recalls Violent Feud
Velez claims Remy Ma flashed a gun and threatened her son before a fight broke out between them.
Video Shows Woman Being Violently Assaulted During Rose Bowl Concert
The victim says she was knocked unconscious during a Rüfüs du Sol concert in California after accidentally spilling a drink on her assailant.
Ky Frost, Son of Rasheeda and Kirk Frost, Reportedly a Suspect In T-Hood Murder
The 24-year-old is reportedly being named as a primary suspect in the case.
Gang Violence Sparked by Lil Baby Music Video Shoot Incident Led to Teen Deaths, Police Say
Law enforcement officials say the rapper's music video shoot in rival territory set off a chain of deadly events that led to the deaths of two 13-year-old boys.
Clip of Wallo267 Emotionally Advising Lil Durk to Let Go of Beefs Resurfaces After His Murder-for-Hire Arrest
The Chicago rapper was arrested in Florida for allegedly conspiring to commit murder-for-hire.
Chicago Tenant Convicted of Killing, Dismembering Landlord After Getting Served Eviction Notice
Sandra Kolalou was found guilty for murdering Frances Walker in 2022.
Twin Sisters Stabbed, One Dead, at NYC Bodega After Rejecting Drunken Man’s Advances [UPDATE]
One of the girls died during the attack, which took place early Sunday morning in Park Slope, Brooklyn.
Lil Yachty Says He's Never Glorified Drugs or 'Negativity' in His Music
The 'Let's Start Here' artist made the comments in a chat with Tierra Whack.
White Woman Charged With Murder After Stabbing 61-Year-Old Black Man
Hubert Brown, a “popular community figure”, was killed on Friday afternoon at around 3.20pm.