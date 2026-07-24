Violence

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Jaquarius Lewis mugshot.
Life

Man Attacks His Attorney After Being Handed 50-Year Sentence for Murder

Three months after pleading guilty to murder, Jaquarius Lewis punched his attorney in the face when his sentence was announced.

Jose Martinez86 days ago
West African chimpanzees eat on the Fongoli home range in the Kedougou region.
Life

Study: Chimpanzee ‘Civil War’ in Uganda Led to Testicle Mutilations, Infant Abductions, and Killings

The two factions peacefully coexisted for, at least, two decades, but in 2015, things started to change.

Jose Martinez107 days ago
A stylish clothing store interior with colorful apparel on racks, skateboards on the wall, and a central display area with bags.
Style

Palace Skateboards Store Security Guard Wounded by Alleged Line-Cutter

A security guard for the SoHo store was hurt after confronting a man who reportedly tried to skip the line.

Alex Ocho125 days ago
A seagull with wings spread stands on a railing by a waterfront pier, with a foggy city skyline in the background.
Life

Father Gets 263 Days in Jail After Decapitating Seagull That Tried to Steal His Daughter’s Fries

The man has pleaded guilty to several charges in the 2024 killing of a seagull.

Joe Price128 days ago
El Mencho casket
Life

Drug Lord 'El Mencho' Buried in a Golden Casket in Mexico

The cartel leader's death led to violence in around 20 Mexican states.

tara mahadevan144 days ago
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Kali Uchis concert
Music

Kali Uchis’ Cancels Mexico Concert Amid Wave of Cartel Violence

Cartel violence erupted across Mexico after military forces killed drug lord “El Mencho.”

Joshua Espinoza151 days ago
Military personnel conducting a checkpoint on a road with traffic cones and vehicles, including two pickup trucks.
Life

U.S. Tourists in Puerto Vallarta Told to Shelter ‘Until Further Notice’ Amid Cartel Violence

Violence erupted following reports that the druglord known as "El Mencho" was killed, inciting cartel retaliation and travel disruptions.

Complex Staff153 days ago
Corey Holcomb Says TMZ Ruined His Life After Viral Violence Video: 'Y'all Got Me Good'
Pop Culture

Corey Holcomb Says TMZ Ruined His Life After Viral Video: 'Y’all Got Me Good'

From sold-out shows to sudden cancellations, Corey Holcomb breaks down how one resurfaced Hollywood Improv video changed his career and fan support.

Bernadette Giacomazzo167 days ago
El Salvador President Nayib Bukele Reflects on 'The World's Coolest Dictator' Title
Pop Culture

El Salvador President Nayib Bukele Reflects on 'The World's Coolest Dictator' Title

'If it were up to me, I would stay for 10 more years,' he said, while noting that he'd agreed with his wife that he'd leave office in 2029.

Bernadette Giacomazzo203 days ago
Two women are shown side by side. The woman on the left has light hair and is wearing a red top. The woman on the right has dark hair, a floral cap, and jewelry.
Music

Gloria Velez Calls Remy Ma a ‘Bully,’ Recalls Violent Feud

Velez claims Remy Ma flashed a gun and threatened her son before a fight broke out between them.

Mark Elibert287 days ago
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A chaotic scene of people at a concert, with individuals in a scuffle.
Music

Video Shows Woman Being Violently Assaulted During Rose Bowl Concert

The victim says she was knocked unconscious during a Rüfüs du Sol concert in California after accidentally spilling a drink on her assailant.

Alex Ocho340 days ago
T-Hood via YouTube
Music

Ky Frost, Son of Rasheeda and Kirk Frost, Reportedly a Suspect In T-Hood Murder

The 24-year-old is reportedly being named as a primary suspect in the case.

Jaelani Turner-Williams347 days ago
Lil Baby wearing a white cap and chains, sitting courtside at a Miami Heat game.
Music

Gang Violence Sparked by Lil Baby Music Video Shoot Incident Led to Teen Deaths, Police Say

Law enforcement officials say the rapper's music video shoot in rival territory set off a chain of deadly events that led to the deaths of two 13-year-old boys.

Alex Ocho514 days ago
Lil Durk on the 'Million Dollaz Worth of Game' podcast.
Music

Clip of Wallo267 Emotionally Advising Lil Durk to Let Go of Beefs Resurfaces After His Murder-for-Hire Arrest

The Chicago rapper was arrested in Florida for allegedly conspiring to commit murder-for-hire.

Joe Price638 days ago
Individual in headscarf against plain background, facing forward with neutral expression
Life

Chicago Tenant Convicted of Killing, Dismembering Landlord After Getting Served Eviction Notice

Sandra Kolalou was found guilty for murdering Frances Walker in 2022.

Brad Callas823 days ago
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NYPD car in front of Natural Plus Deli on a street corner at night, city lights and buildings in the background
Life

Twin Sisters Stabbed, One Dead, at NYC Bodega After Rejecting Drunken Man’s Advances [UPDATE]

One of the girls died during the attack, which took place early Sunday morning in Park Slope, Brooklyn.

Brad Callas859 days ago
Music

Lil Yachty Says He's Never Glorified Drugs or 'Negativity' in His Music

The 'Let's Start Here' artist made the comments in a chat with Tierra Whack.

Joe Price962 days ago
Life

White Woman Charged With Murder After Stabbing 61-Year-Old Black Man

Hubert Brown, a “popular community figure”, was killed on Friday afternoon at around 3.20pm.

Sanj Patel1027 days ago

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