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EA Makes Changes to "Battlefield: Hardline" in the Wake of Ferguson
When video games get too real.
Dispute Over PlayStation 2 Leads to Florida Shooting
After a group of bullies stole his grandson's PlayStation 2, a Florida resident was shot trying to get the console back.
Twitch Streamer Robbed at Gunpoint During "DOTA" Match (Video)
A Twitch Streamer was robbed at gunpoint in the middle of a broadcast on the gaming service.
Preteen Girls Stab Friend 19 Times To Appease Slender Man
In a case that reads like the horror stories which it is blamed, two girls stabbed another 19 times to appease the urban legend Slender Man.
Glenn Beck Thinks "Watch Dogs" Can Teach You How to Hack IRL, Doesn't Understand Hacking (Video)
Glenn Beck actually thinks that Ubisoft's "Watch Dogs" is teaching gamers how to hack technology in real life.
Boy Who Stabbed UK Teacher Was "Hooked on Violent Video Games"
A boy accused to stabbing his teacher to death in the UK has been accused of also being hooked a video games
If Rambo Kills an Enemy in the Jungle, Will Anyone Hear it?
Only if it's in a video game.
Angry Granny Takes Her Gas Complaint to "Grand Theft Auto V"
Some serious NSFW Granny mayhem
"GTA V" Actors Respond To Video Game Violence
"You definitely don't want 'GTA' raising your children."
"Dead Rising 2" Inspired Spiked Bat Used in Gruesome Murder
Confessed killer says his murder weapon was inspired by "Dead Rising" bat.
"Saints Row IV" Gets a 'Low Violence Version' on Steam, Why Bother?
In the recent wake of Australia banning the game, Steam users can get an alternate 'lite' version.
Senator Diane Feintstein Claims Video Games are Violence Simulators
The California Senator sets her sights on the gaming industry once more.
California Senator Thinks That Congress Should Reduce Guns in Video Games Themselves
There was a first amendment around here somewhere.
Vice President Biden to Discuss Violent Video Games With Industry Representatives Today
Hopefully we can put the speculation that video games cause real world violence to rest.
Interview: Isaiah TriForce Johnson Calls Shenanigans On The NRA
The pro-gamer speaks out on video game scapegoating.
Fake "Halo 5", Real Obnoxious Douchebag (Video)
Congrats, you're the reason people hate online gaming.