Video Game Violence

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

Dispute Over PlayStation 2 Leads to Florida Shooting

After a group of bullies stole his grandson's PlayStation 2, a Florida resident was shot trying to get the console back.

Gus Turner4393 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

Twitch Streamer Robbed at Gunpoint During "DOTA" Match (Video)

A Twitch Streamer was robbed at gunpoint in the middle of a broadcast on the gaming service.

LastOneAwakeNYC4430 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

Preteen Girls Stab Friend 19 Times To Appease Slender Man

In a case that reads like the horror stories which it is blamed, two girls stabbed another 19 times to appease the urban legend Slender Man.

LastOneAwakeNYC4435 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

Glenn Beck Thinks "Watch Dogs" Can Teach You How to Hack IRL, Doesn't Understand Hacking (Video)

Glenn Beck actually thinks that Ubisoft's "Watch Dogs" is teaching gamers how to hack technology in real life.

Gus Turner4440 days ago
Advertisement
Pop Culture

Boy Who Stabbed UK Teacher Was "Hooked on Violent Video Games"

A boy accused to stabbing his teacher to death in the UK has been accused of also being hooked a video games

LastOneAwakeNYC4469 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

If Rambo Kills an Enemy in the Jungle, Will Anyone Hear it?

Only if it's in a video game.

Larry Hester4568 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

Angry Granny Takes Her Gas Complaint to "Grand Theft Auto V"

Some serious NSFW Granny mayhem

LastOneAwakeNYC4651 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

"GTA V" Actors Respond To Video Game Violence

"You definitely don't want 'GTA' raising your children."

LastOneAwakeNYC4677 days ago
Photo Removed
Pop Culture

"Dead Rising 2" Inspired Spiked Bat Used in Gruesome Murder

Confessed killer says his murder weapon was inspired by "Dead Rising" bat.

LastOneAwakeNYC4759 days ago
Advertisement
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

"Saints Row IV" Gets a 'Low Violence Version' on Steam, Why Bother?

In the recent wake of Australia banning the game, Steam users can get an alternate 'lite' version.

LastOneAwakeNYC4771 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

Senator Diane Feintstein Claims Video Games are Violence Simulators

The California Senator sets her sights on the gaming industry once more.

Hanuman Welch4850 days ago
Pop Culture

California Senator Thinks That Congress Should Reduce Guns in Video Games Themselves

There was a first amendment around here somewhere.

Hanuman Welch4859 days ago
Photo Removed
Pop Culture

Vice President Biden to Discuss Violent Video Games With Industry Representatives Today

Hopefully we can put the speculation that video games cause real world violence to rest.

Hanuman Welch4944 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

Interview: Isaiah TriForce Johnson Calls Shenanigans On The NRA

The pro-gamer speaks out on video game scapegoating.

Tamika "REDinFamy" Moultrie4959 days ago
Advertisement
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

Fake "Halo 5", Real Obnoxious Douchebag (Video)

Congrats, you're the reason people hate online gaming.

Hanuman Welch4962 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App