Twin Sisters Stabbed, One Dead, at NYC Bodega After Rejecting Drunken Man’s Advances

A New York City teenager is dead after getting stabbed by a drunken man at a bodega on Sunday.

As reported by the New York Post, Sanyia Spain and her sister Samyia were attacked around 2:20 a.m. Sunday while at a store on Fourth Avenue in Park Slope, Brooklyn.

According to relatives, the incident took place after the suspect was rejected while trying to hit on the twin sisters.

“He walked in and started hitting on her,” the girls' grandfather, Alphonso Goodson, told The Post. “He started kicking on the door, he started banging on the door. I don’t know if they called the police, but at that time [the store owner] should have called. And then when [the girls] left the store, that’s when he attacked them."

Samiya was stabbed in the neck and chest before she was rushed to New York Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead. Sanyia was stabbed in the arm and was listed in stable condition at the hospital.

“He was waiting for them," Goodson shared. "He took it the wrong way. He came after them. That was wrong. That was dead wrong. I hope they catch this guy.”

No arrests have been made, as the suspect fled the scene following the stabbing. The police investigation is ongoing.

“We’re all taking it very hard,” Goodson said. “My daughter, she’s taking it pretty hard. We never expect nothing like this to happen.”