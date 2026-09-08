Erik Abriss
Latest Stories
Play Time: A Review of '5711 Avalon' from Shia LaBeouf’s Slauson Rec Theater Company
Our review of '5711 Avalon', a new play from Shia LaBeuof's Slauson Rec Theater Company that we attended the same night the Lakers won the 2020 NBA Finals.
The 25 Most Anticipated TV Shows of 2017
'Fargo,' 'Game of Thrones' and a ton of Marvel shows are coming to your TV sets.
The 25 Most Anticipated Movies of 2017
From 'Baywatch' to 'Fate of the Furious' to 'Get Out,' these are the movies you should be looking forward to this year.
'Atlanta' Dominated, 'Moonlight' Didn't, and Film Is Still Pretty White
Two of the biggest Golden Globe wins of the night showed the schism between television and film.
The 20 Biggest Celebrity Fails of 2016
From Zac Efron to Mischa Barton to Chloë Grace Moretz: Delete your account—all of you.
15 Films That You'll Actually Want to Talk About Come Awards Season
Get ready to crush your office Oscar ballot pool.
'Space Jam' at 20: How a Super Bowl Ad Became an Iconic Movie
A perfect storm—Warner Bros. colliding with Nike, the Looney Tunes colliding with Michael Jordan—led to 'Space Jam,' a movie that's still one of a kind.
Chance the Rapper Will Play a Werewolf in Austin Vesely's Pizza Delivery Thriller, 'Slice'
‘Slice’ director Austin Vesely speaks highly of Chance the Rapper’s acting debut.
The Grossest Scenes in Modern Horror Movie History
Don't read this while you're eating lunch.
Gucci Mane Should've Won an Oscar for 'Spring Breakers'
James Franco gets all the hype, but Gucci Mane is the guy who deserves all the awards for 'Spring Breakers.'
From Wow to WTF: Ranking Shia LaBeouf's Performance Art
In honor of his recent livestream wedding, let's take a look back at Shia's LaBeouf's most pretentious and meaningful performance art.
Ranking 2Pac's Movie Roles
Tupac Shakur is better known for his impact as a musician, but he was also a great actor. Here's a definitive ranking of 2Pac's performances as an actor.
How 'Blair Witch' Won Comic-Con This Year
Both DC and Marvel made huge announcements at Comic-Con this year, but 'Blair Witch' stole the show.
From Two Bros to Other Bros: Get Over Yourselves About 'Ghostbusters'
Two dudes sit down and hash it out over 'Ghostbusters.'
How Can We Watch 'The Purge: Election Year' After Orlando
After Orlando, how do we deal with violence in film.
Mahershala Ali: "There's No Reason" Why Black People Shouldn't Exist in the Superhero Genre
The character actor talks 'Free State of Jones' and diversity in Hollywood.
A Seth Rogen Movie Is Somehow the Wokest, Most Feminist Movie of the Year So Far
Yes, you read right: 'Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising' is incredibly smart and subversive.
A Beginner's Guide to 'Preacher'
Seth Rogen's new show drops on Sunday—here's what you need to know.