Erik Abriss Portrait

Erik Abriss

Joined October 2014 | 113 posts
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Latest Stories

5711 Avalon

Play Time: A Review of '5711 Avalon' from Shia LaBeouf’s Slauson Rec Theater Company

Our review of '5711 Avalon', a new play from Shia LaBeuof's Slauson Rec Theater Company that we attended the same night the Lakers won the 2020 NBA Finals.

Erik Abriss2162 days ago
Anticipated TV Shows

The 25 Most Anticipated TV Shows of 2017

'Fargo,' 'Game of Thrones' and a ton of Marvel shows are coming to your TV sets.

Erik Abriss3535 days ago
Most Anticipated Movies 2017

The 25 Most Anticipated Movies of 2017

From 'Baywatch' to 'Fate of the Furious' to 'Get Out,' these are the movies you should be looking forward to this year.

Erik Abriss3537 days ago
Atlanta Golden Globes

'Atlanta' Dominated, 'Moonlight' Didn't, and Film Is Still Pretty White

Two of the biggest Golden Globe wins of the night showed the schism between television and film.

Erik Abriss3538 days ago
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The 20 Biggest Celebrity Fails of 2016

From Zac Efron to Mischa Barton to Chloë Grace Moretz: Delete your account—all of you.

Erik Abriss3572 days ago
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15 Films That You'll Actually Want to Talk About Come Awards Season

Get ready to crush your office Oscar ballot pool.

Erik Abriss3576 days ago
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'Space Jam' at 20: How a Super Bowl Ad Became an Iconic Movie

A perfect storm—Warner Bros. colliding with Nike, the Looney Tunes colliding with Michael Jordan—led to 'Space Jam,' a movie that's still one of a kind.

Erik Abriss3593 days ago
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Chance the Rapper Will Play a Werewolf in Austin Vesely's Pizza Delivery Thriller, 'Slice'

‘Slice’ director Austin Vesely speaks highly of Chance the Rapper’s acting debut.

Erik Abriss3601 days ago
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The Grossest Scenes in Modern Horror Movie History

Don't read this while you're eating lunch.

Erik Abriss3614 days ago
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Gucci Mane Should've Won an Oscar for 'Spring Breakers'

James Franco gets all the hype, but Gucci Mane is the guy who deserves all the awards for 'Spring Breakers.'

Erik Abriss3621 days ago
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From Wow to WTF: Ranking Shia LaBeouf's Performance Art

In honor of his recent livestream wedding, let's take a look back at Shia's LaBeouf's most pretentious and meaningful performance art.

Erik Abriss3628 days ago
Tupac Movie Roles

Ranking 2Pac's Movie Roles

Tupac Shakur is better known for his impact as a musician, but he was also a great actor. Here's a definitive ranking of 2Pac's performances as an actor.

Erik Abriss3657 days ago
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How 'Blair Witch' Won Comic-Con This Year

Both DC and Marvel made huge announcements at Comic-Con this year, but 'Blair Witch' stole the show.

Erik Abriss3704 days ago
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From Two Bros to Other Bros: Get Over Yourselves About 'Ghostbusters'

Two dudes sit down and hash it out over 'Ghostbusters.'

Erik Abriss3715 days ago
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How Can We Watch 'The Purge: Election Year' After Orlando

After Orlando, how do we deal with violence in film.

Erik Abriss3726 days ago
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Mahershala Ali: "There's No Reason" Why Black People Shouldn't Exist in the Superhero Genre

The character actor talks 'Free State of Jones' and diversity in Hollywood.

Erik Abriss3737 days ago
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A Seth Rogen Movie Is Somehow the Wokest, Most Feminist Movie of the Year So Far

Yes, you read right: 'Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising' is incredibly smart and subversive.

Erik Abriss3774 days ago
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A Beginner's Guide to 'Preacher'

Seth Rogen's new show drops on Sunday—here's what you need to know.

Erik Abriss3775 days ago

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