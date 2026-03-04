Drug Lord 'El Mencho' Buried in a Golden Casket in Mexico

According to CBS News, the drug lord’s funeral was held on Monday in Zapopan, a suburb of Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico. In addition to the golden casket, the procession included massive flower wreaths, a huge military presence, and a band playing Mexican regional music called banda.

The exact burial site couldn’t be confirmed due to “security reasons,” per the Attorney General's Office.

Over a week ago, the 59-year-old, who was the leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, was killed by the Mexican army as they were attempting to capture him. Cervantes was fatally shot in a gunfight, suffering bullet wounds to his chest, stomach, and legs.

Two of his bodyguards also died in the shoot-out. Mexican authorities said they tracked Cervantes to a mountain cabin in Jalisco by following one of his romantic partners.

His death had a ripple effect, leading to cartel violence in around 20 states in Mexico. In late February, the US Embassy in Mexico urged American citizens to shelter in place "until further notice" if they were in Jalisco State, including Puerto Vallarta and several other states. The advisory instructs Americans to "avoid crowds," "seek shelter and minimize unnecessary movements," and "monitor local media for updates."