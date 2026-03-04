Life

Drug Lord 'El Mencho' Buried in a Golden Casket in Mexico

The cartel leader's death led to violence in around 20 Mexican states.

El Mencho casket
ULISES RUIZ via Getty

Nemesio Rubén Oseguera Cervantes, known as El Mencho, was buried in Mexico in a golden casket.

According to CBS News, the drug lord’s funeral was held on Monday in Zapopan, a suburb of Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico. In addition to the golden casket, the procession included massive flower wreaths, a huge military presence, and a band playing Mexican regional music called banda.

The exact burial site couldn’t be confirmed due to “security reasons,” per the Attorney General's Office.

Over a week ago, the 59-year-old, who was the leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, was killed by the Mexican army as they were attempting to capture him. Cervantes was fatally shot in a gunfight, suffering bullet wounds to his chest, stomach, and legs.

Two of his bodyguards also died in the shoot-out. Mexican authorities said they tracked Cervantes to a mountain cabin in Jalisco by following one of his romantic partners.

His death had a ripple effect, leading to cartel violence in around 20 states in Mexico. In late February, the US Embassy in Mexico urged American citizens to shelter in place "until further notice" if they were in Jalisco State, including Puerto Vallarta and several other states. The advisory instructs Americans to "avoid crowds," "seek shelter and minimize unnecessary movements," and "monitor local media for updates."

Related Stories

Three photos of a man with short hair and a mustache, labeled as Nemesio Rubén Oseguera Cervantes, a/k/a "El Mencho."
Life

Mexican Authorities Say They Found Drug Lord 'El Mencho' by Tracking His Lover

The drug lord was killed in a raid on Sunday, leading to widespread cartel violence in Mexico.

Complex Staff205 days ago
Military personnel conducting a checkpoint on a road with traffic cones and vehicles, including two pickup trucks.
Life

U.S. Tourists in Puerto Vallarta Told to Shelter ‘Until Further Notice’ Amid Cartel Violence

Violence erupted following reports that the druglord known as "El Mencho" was killed, inciting cartel retaliation and travel disruptions.

Complex Staff207 days ago
Kali Uchis concert
Music

Kali Uchis’ Cancels Mexico Concert Amid Wave of Cartel Violence

Cartel violence erupted across Mexico after military forces killed drug lord “El Mencho.”

Joshua Espinoza206 days ago

Trending

1
StyleLil Wayne Says Yankees Made Him Retire Old Young Money Logo
2
Pop CultureJoseline Hernandez Has 'No Beef' With Tory Lanez But Says She Isn't 'Cool' With Him
3
SportsColin Kaepernick Says Jay-Z's Yankee Stadium Freestyle Proves He Lives 'Rent Free' in Rapper's Head
4
BetsFriend or Foe: A Timeline of Jay-Z and Colin Kaepernick’s Relationship
5
MusicTyrese Celebrates 30 Years of Friendship With Brandy: 'You Gave Me Permission to Believe'
6
MusicCardi B Shuts Down Speculation She and Offset Are Still ‘Messing Around': ‘Never in Your Life'

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App