Lil Yachty Says He's Never Glorified Drugs or 'Negativity' in His Music

In an interview with Tierra Whack for Rolling Stone's Musicians on Musicians, Lil Yachty said he's never glorified drugs or violence in his music.

During the chat, Whack highlighted Yachty's presence on the 2016 XXL Freshman cover and suggested he wasn't "promoting drugs or violence or any of that" in his lyrics. "They said I had one song. When I was younger, and coming up, the class I was a part of glorified drugs, face tats, everything under the book, you know," he said, referring to the 2016 Freshman Class, which also included Kodak Black, Lil Uzi Vert, G Herbo, Desiigner, 21 Savage, and Denzel Curry, among others.

"What I learned as I got older—I’m grateful for the fan base I have. It’s a huge fan base, and the love is real. But I always realized that I never had the fan base of certain peers because I didn’t glorify negativity," he continued. "I didn’t glorify things that I didn’t stand by, you know." He added that Whack didn't "glorify shaking big booty" in her music, either, to which she replied, "I could."