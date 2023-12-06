Lil Yachty Says He's Never Glorified Drugs or 'Negativity' in His Music

In an interview with Tierra Whack for Rolling Stone's Musicians on Musicians, Lil Yachty said he's never glorified drugs or violence in his music.
During the chat, Whack highlighted Yachty's presence on the 2016 XXL Freshman cover and suggested he wasn't "promoting drugs or violence or any of that" in his lyrics. "They said I had one song. When I was younger, and coming up, the class I was a part of glorified drugs, face tats, everything under the book, you know," he said, referring to the 2016 Freshman Class, which also included Kodak Black, Lil Uzi Vert, G Herbo, Desiigner, 21 Savage, and Denzel Curry, among others.
"What I learned as I got older—I’m grateful for the fan base I have. It’s a huge fan base, and the love is real. But I always realized that I never had the fan base of certain peers because I didn’t glorify negativity," he continued. "I didn’t glorify things that I didn’t stand by, you know." He added that Whack didn't "glorify shaking big booty" in her music, either, to which she replied, "I could."
Elsewhere in the conversation, Yachty previewed an unreleased collaboration with J. Cole. "Add a third verse, yo! Let me get a piece of that, yo," Whack said. "I don’t ask for shit, but I want a piece of that. Talk to Jermaine for me. I feel like I can hold my own. Cole is crazy."
Yachty and Cole linked up for the surprise collaboration "The Secret Recipe" earlier this year. Reflecting on their relationship, Yachty made it clear he thinks the pairing of him and Cole is surprising, too. "Me and Cole just recently just connected on a different level," he said. "I think we both fell in love with the idea—like, on paper, it doesn’t really make sense for us to be making records together."
Recently, Yachty faced criticism after he said hip-hop is "in a terrible place" right now. On his A Safe Place podcast, he addressed the criticism directly.
“Even record labels have pulled back on funding of hip-hop as far as like what contracts are looking like and what budgets are being put into… hip-hop artists," he continued. "It’s all been scaled back on funding. It’s facts. The fact is that people aren’t supporting hip-hop like they once did because there is a decline in content.”