dreaa
All that we have is our ability to dream, achieve, create -- connect. Don't hold back and just DO stuff. Design. Games. Music. Art. Comics. Books. Fire Poi. Anime. Photography. Nerdom. Untz. Womp. Follow me on Twitter! @pinksage There is a little Peter Parker in me, and consider myself a photographer, but also an artist, a scatter head. I constantly want to know everything, be everywhere, know everyone. I am in the currently in the process of writing a new chapter in this, my arbitrary tale on this strange, obscure, yet amazing world. So join me. Walk into my TARDIS and let's go on an adventure! P.S: I am in love with Spider-Man.
Joined March 2011 | 17 posts