U.S. Tourists in Puerto Vallarta Told to Shelter ‘Until Further Notice’ Amid Cartel Violence

U.S. tourists in the Mexican beach destination of Puerto Vallarta are being told to shelter in place as cartel violence erupts following the reported killing of a powerful drug lord. The U.S. Embassy in Mexico issued an alert Sunday morning (Feb. 22) urging American citizens to shelter in place "until further notice" if they are in Jalisco State, which includes Puerto Vallarta, as well as several other states. The advisory instructs Americans to "avoid crowds," "seek shelter and minimize unnecessary movements" and "monitor local media for updates." es The unrest is tied to a military operation targeting Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, also known as “El Mencho,” the head of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel. abr

Oseguera Cervantes was wounded during an operation to capture him Sunday in Tapalpa, about two hours southwest of Guadalajara, and died while being flown to Mexico City, according to Mexico's Defense Department, per the Associated Press. The New York Times has previously described “El Mencho” as one of Mexico's most violent criminals who rose to greater prominence after the capture of Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman. In the aftermath, criminal groups launched retaliatory attacks across Jalisco, including in Puerto Vallarta, a resort city popular with American travelers. Vehicles were set ablaze and blocked roads, while assaults were also reported at Guadalajara International Airport and in the state of Veracruz.

Videos circulating on social media and from local journalists show thick black smoke rising from burning cars, buses and buildings, with some footage capturing people running through the airport in panic.