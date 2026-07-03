Domestic Violence

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A woman in a strapless dark dress poses in front of a branded backdrop, featuring logos like Planet Hollywood and Branson Cognac.
Life

New Video Shows Milania Giudice Laughing in Cop Car After Domestic Violence Arrest

The 20-year-old pleaded not guilty to simple assault after allegedly striking someone during a domestic dispute.

Helen Storms1 day ago
Marcellus Wiley Was Hit with a $500K Lawsuit Months Before His Domestic Violence Arrest
Sports

Marcellus Wiley Sued Over Alleged Unpaid $500K Loan Before Domestic Battery Arrest

Court docs detail the $500K business loan, alleged missed payments and extensions that led to a lawsuit as Wiley’s marriage and public image unraveled.

Bernadette Giacomazzo10 days ago
Annemarie Wiley (L) and Marcellus Wiley attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Memphis Grizzlies at Intuit Dome on December 15, 2025 in Inglewood, California.
Sports

Marcellus Wiley Allegedly Threatened to Kill His Wife Before His Domestic Violence Arrest

The former NFL defensive end was arrested in Florida over the Fourth of July weekend on a domestic battery charge.

Joe Price12 days ago
(L-R) Dwyane Wade and Zaire Wade.
Sports

Dwyane Wade's Son Zaire Arrested for Domestic Violence

The NBA legend's eldest child was taken in for felony domestic violence, criminal threats, and false imprisonment, but was released on a $50,000 bond.

Shawn Setaro22 days ago
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Cardi B with two-toned hair in a red, embellished outfit on stage, with vibrant lighting and dancers in the background.
Music

Cardi B Fires Back at Blogger Spreading Rumors That Man Knocked Her Tooth Out

During a heated livestream on Saturday, the ‘Am I the Drama?’ rapper responded to a number of claims allegedly made by a blogger.

Alex Ocho26 days ago
Geno Smith #7 of the Las Vegas Raiders walks on the field after halftime of a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium on January 04, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Sports

Woman Accuses Geno Smith of Assaulting Her, Neglecting His Additional Needs Son

Police say they showed up to Smith's house over the weekend, but no arrests were made.

Joe Price26 days ago
'RHONJ' Scion Milania Giudice Arrested for Domestic Assault
Pop Culture

'RHONJ' Star Teresa Giudice’s Daughter Milania Arrested in Domestic Violence Case

As Bravo cameras get ready to roll again, Teresa Giudice’s once-beloved 'RHONJ' kid faces a simple assault charge in a domestic violence case.

Bernadette Giacomazzo37 days ago
Big Tigger holding a microphone with a "V103" logo, wearing a black hoodie, appears to be speaking or answering questions.
Music

Big Tigger Reportedly Under Investigation in Domestic Dispute Involving Wife

Big Tigger, legal name Darian Morgan, is named as a prime suspect in an alleged domestic assault tied to a May incident.

Alex Ocho37 days ago
LA Rams Star Alaric Jackson Arrested on Domestic Violence Charges
Sports

Los Angeles Rams Tackle Alaric Jackson Faces Felony Domestic Violence Allegation

Police say the Rams’ $57M left tackle injured a woman during a late-night dispute over a phone. Now his NFL future faces serious questions.

Bernadette Giacomazzo39 days ago
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Jonathan Cooper.
Sports

Denver Broncos Pass Rusher Jonathon Cooper Arrested on Domestic Violence Charges

Cooper allegedly got into a physical altercation with his girlfriend after she claimed he was cheating on her.

Trey Alston43 days ago
'90 Day Fiancé' Star Patrick Mendes Insists Estranged Wife Thais Ramone Slapped Him Over Their Kid
Pop Culture

Police Report Reveals New Twist in '90 Day Fiancé' Stars Patrick Mendes and Thais Ramone Divorce

New records reveal dueling stories, marks on Patrick’s face, and what really happened before Thais’ arrest was dropped.

Bernadette Giacomazzo47 days ago
'90 Day Fiancé' Alum Eric Rosenbrook Cuts Deal in Domestic Battery Case
Pop Culture

'90 Day Fiancé’s Eric Rosenbrook Cuts Deal in Domestic Abuse Case

Court records reveal why a domestic battery charge was dropped, what Eric Rosenbrook admitted, and the strict conditions he must now follow.

Bernadette Giacomazzo52 days ago
Three people are seated at a table, appearing focused and attentive, with microphones in front of them.
Life

Taylor Frankie Paul Shares Bruise Photo, Describes ‘Psychological Torture’

Amid her ongoing legal battle with Dakota Mortensen, Taylor Frankie Paul shared a photo of a dark bruise on her arm.

Helen Storms52 days ago
Josh Jacobs, in a Green Bay Packers uniform and beanie, stands on the field, looking focused.
Sports

Green Bay Packers Star Josh Jacobs Arrested on Domestic Abuse Charges

The running back was booked on Monday following a disturbance complaint reported last week.

Alex Ocho53 days ago
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'90 Day Fiancé' Star Thais Ramone Has Domestic Battery Charges Dismissed
Pop Culture

'90 Day Fiancé' Star Thais Ramone Has Domestic Battery Case Dropped Amid Divorce

Prosecutors dropped the case, but Thais Ramone still faces a public split, custody battle, and upcoming '90 Day' spinoff.

Bernadette Giacomazzo53 days ago
'90 Day Fiancé' Star Thais Ramone Arrested for Domestic Battery Following Patrick Mendes Divorce Filing
Pop Culture

'90 Day Fiancé' Star Thais Ramone Arrested Days After Patrick Mendes Files for Divorce

As Patrick Mendes cites 'incompatibility' and seeks sole legal custody, Thais faces a first-offense domestic battery case that could shadow their 'Last Resort' debut.

Bernadette Giacomazzo55 days ago
New England Patriots Rookie Quintayvious Hutchins Charged with Domestic Assault
Sports

Patriots Rookie Quintayvious Hutchins Charged in Dorm Assault Case

Court records, campus police reports, and a key witness statement paint a complicated picture of the alleged domestic assault case.

Bernadette Giacomazzo66 days ago

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