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AUSTIN, TX - MARCH 13: Sarah Michelle Gellar of ‘Ready or Not 2: Here I Come’ poses for a portrait at SxSW on March 13, 2026 in Austin, Texas.
Pop Culture

Sarah Michelle Gellar Reveals 'Buffy' Reboot Has Been Axed By Hulu: 'Really Sad'

The planned series 'Buffy: New Sunnydale' will not move forward on Hulu.

Jaelani Turner-Williams132 days ago
(L-R) Freddie Gibbs and CM Punk.
Music

Freddie Gibbs Recalls 'Scary Moment' He Accidentally Injured CM Punk on Vampire Movie Set

The Indiana rapper thought the wrestler was "gonna fuck [him] up" after the incident.

Trey Alston196 days ago
Kid Cudi's vampire popcorn bucket.
Music

Kid Cudi's 'Neverland' Vampire Head Popcorn Bucket Is Here

In celebration of his new short film "Neverland," fans can get their hands on a limited-edition Cudder vampire head popcorn bucket.

Alex Ocho267 days ago
Jacob Anderson, Delainey Hayles and Sam Reid attend the season two premiere screening of the AMC/AMC+ drama Anne Rice's Interview With The Vampire Season 2 Premiere Event at The McKittrick Hotel on April 30, 2024 in New York City
Pop Culture

'Interview with the Vampire' Unveils Name-Change Ahead of Third Season

The series' third season will follow the second book in Anne Rice's beloved Vampire Chronicles series.

Alex Gonzalez363 days ago
(L-R) Skip Bayless and still from 'Sinners.'
Sports

Skip Bayless 'Battered By White Guilt' After Watching 'Sinners'

The sports commentator has shared a very interesting take on Ryan Coogler's horror hit.

Jaelani Turner-Williams385 days ago
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Left: Kevin Hart speaking on stage. Center: Kanye West in sunglasses. Right: Playboi Carti performing in a beanie.
Pop Culture

Kevin Hart Jokingly Warns Not to Let Kanye Into BET Awards ‘So He Can Bite Playboi Carti Again’

Hart's opening monologue also took aim at other celebrities, including Cardi B and Stefon Diggs.

Alex Ocho410 days ago
Sinners Movie Poster
Pop Culture

'Sinners' Tops Box Office With $61 Million Global Debut

The R-rated horror flick directed by Ryan Coogler and starring Michael B. Jordan bests 'A Minecraft Movie' in its opening weekend.

Alex Ocho461 days ago
Trailer screengrab
Pop Culture

Michael B. Jordan Stars as Twins Who Face Bloodthirsty Vampires in 'Sinners' Trailer

'Sinners' marks Jordan's fourth film project with director Ryan Coogler.

Jaelani Turner-Williams543 days ago
Machine Gun Kelly shows off his teeth in a close-up, wearing a cap and a beaded necklace
Music

Machine Gun Kelly Introduces New Dentist-Made Fangs: 'With the Blessing of Odin'

Machine Gun Kelly dedicated his first cosmetic dental procedure to the mythical god of war and death.

Jaelani Turner-Williams739 days ago
Mahershala Ali on stage at Comic-Con, wearing a patterned blazer and a black hat. Other attendees are visible in the background
Pop Culture

Marvel Fans React to Mahershala Ali's 'Blade' Losing Another Director, Wesley Snipes Speaks Out (UPDATE)

The vampiric hero's first MCU movie is currently scheduled for a Nov. 7, 2025 release.

Jose Martinez772 days ago
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Mia Goth photographed at an Oscars party event.
Pop Culture

Mia Goth Added to Marvel's 'Blade' Reboot Starring Mahershala Ali

Mia Goth, star of Ti West's 'X' trilogy, will reportedly star in Marvel's upcoming 'Blade' reboot, in which Mahershala Ali plays the titular character.

Jose Martinez1199 days ago
Stephen Dorff attends the 2023 Sundance Film Festival "Divinity" Premiere.
Pop Culture

'Blade' Alum Stephen Dorff Trashes Marvel Reboot: 'We Already Did It and Made It the Best'

Stephen Dorff once again voices his displeasure with superhero films, calling out 'Black Adam' and Marvel's revival of 'Blade,' having starred in the original.

Jose Martinez1275 days ago
Nic Cage is pictured as a vampire
Pop Culture

Nicolas Cage Is the Perfect Dracula in Wild New Trailer for ‘Renfield’

Nicolas Cage continues his recent streak of high-profile entries with the upcoming 'Renfield' horror-comedy from Universal Pictures, out in April.

Trace William Cowen1297 days ago
Yann Demange during the Dunhill Menswear Fall/Winter 2020-2021 show.
Pop Culture

Marvel's 'Blade' Starring Mahershala Ali Hires New Director Yann Demange

After Bassam Tariq's departure, 'Lovecraft Country' director Yann Demange has been tapped to helm the long-awaited 'Blade' film starring Oscar-winner Ali.

Jose Martinez1341 days ago
Jamie Foxx and Snoop Dogg trailer screenshot
Pop Culture

Jamie Foxx, Snoop Dogg, and Dave Franco Hunt Vampires in Netflix's 'Day Shift' Trailer

Netflix has unveiled the first trailer for 'Day Shift,' an action-comedy starring Jamie Foxx, Dave Franco, and Snoop Dogg as modern day vampire hunters.

Joe Price1475 days ago
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Jared Leto is seen at a red carpet event for a movie
Pop Culture

‘Morbius’ Returning to Theaters Following Meme Popularity Results in Another Weak Box Office Performance of $300K

In a clear sign that it may not be Morbin' time after all, the re-release of the Jared Leto film didn't result in an impressive showing at the box office.

Trace William Cowen1510 days ago
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are pictured together
Pop Culture

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Warned About Drinking Each Other’s Blood by Vampire Experts

Blood consumption has popped up more than once amid the couple's rise to headline dominance. Now, a pair of experts on the topic have offered some advice.

Trace William Cowen1545 days ago

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