The Vampire Diaries

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'The Vampire Diaries' Star Ian Somerhalder Under Fire for Selling 'Cancer Cure' Pills
Pop Culture

'The Vampire Diaries' Star Ian Somerhalder Slammed Over Deleted Tumor-Shrinking Supplement Posts

Fans accused Ian Somerhalder of giving false hope after he reposted customer stories about shrinking tumors alongside a link to his supplement company.

Bernadette Giacomazzo27 days ago
Actor Ian Somerhalder speaks onstage during the 'The Vampire Diaries' and 'The Originals' panel as part of The CW 2015 Winter Television Critics Association press tour at the Langham Huntington Hotel & Spa on January 11, 2015 in Pasadena, California.
Pop Culture

Ian Somerhalder Says Fraud Put Him and Nikki Reed in an 8-Figure ‘Hole’

'We sold houses, paintings, cars, watches, everything,' he admitted.

Holly Riordan91 days ago

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