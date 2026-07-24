The best teen tv shows and high school series to watch right now, including 'Euphoria,’ 'Gossip Girl,’ 'Marvel's Runaways,’ and 'Riverdale.’MattBarone
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Kat Graham talks working with Prince, playing Jada Pinkett Smith and the final season of 'The Vampire Diaries.'Frazier Tharpe
On-set photos from 'Renfield' show the Oscar-winning actor dressed up as the iconic monster. The film is expected to hit theaters April 2023.Joshua Espinoza
With Marvel Studios announcing Mahershala Ali as their Blade, it's high time we figure out which Black director would absolutely BODY this reboot.Khal