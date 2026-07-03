Abraham Lincoln Vampire Hunter

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Pop Culture

Trailer Park: Things Get Bloody In This Red-Band Trailer For "Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter"

Honest Abe's getting his hands dirty in this gruesome new footage.

Jason Serafino5167 days ago
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Pop Culture

Mary Elizabeth Winstead Covers Complex's June/July 2012 Issue!

This sexy fanboy favorite is back in this summer's <em>Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter</em>. Check out the cover story before the magazine hits stands.

Complex5169 days ago
Pop Culture

The Abraham Lincoln Library and Museum Displays Little-Seen Artifacts

All part of the push for "Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter."

Branden J. Peters5254 days ago
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Pop Culture

Trailer Park: Tim Burton's Genre Mash-Up "Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter" Satisfies On All Fronts

Horror, history and fantasy&mdash;what more could you ask for?

ShantÃ© Cosme5268 days ago
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Pop Culture

New Poster And Video From "Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter" Hit The Net

Just when you thought the world was starting to make sense.

Jason Serafino5295 days ago
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Pop Culture

Will Trent Reznor Add Some Bite To "Abraham Lincoln"?

The Nine Inch Nails lead singer may be stepping in front of the camera to play a vampire.

Complex5614 days ago
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Pop Culture

Robin McLeavy To Marry "Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter"?

The on-the-rise Aussie actress is heavily in contention for the Tim Burton-produced historical monster mash.

Complex5631 days ago
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Pop Culture

Benjamin Walker Is Abraham Lincoln, Vampire Hunter!

The actor beat out some big names to play the Great Emancipator re-imagined as a vamp slayer.

Complex5649 days ago
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