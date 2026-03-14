Sarah Michelle Gellar Reveals 'Buffy' Reboot Has Been Axed By Hulu: 'Really Sad'

Sarah Michelle Gellar disappointed Buffy the Vampire Slayer fans with news that the show’s reboot has been dropped by Hulu.

On Saturday (March 14), the actress, who played the titular character in the aforementioned teen vampire drama, announced the news in an Instagram reel. The reboot was announced last year, with the pilot set to be directed by Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Chloé Zhao.

“I am really sad to have to share this, but I wanted you all to hear it from me. Unfortunately, Hulu has decided not to move forward with ‘Buffy: New Sunnydale,’” said Gellar, who was set to reprise her role as Buffy Summers.