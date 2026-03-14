Pop Culture

Sarah Michelle Gellar Reveals 'Buffy' Reboot Has Been Axed By Hulu: 'Really Sad'

The planned series 'Buffy: New Sunnydale' will not move forward on Hulu.

AUSTIN, TX - MARCH 13: Sarah Michelle Gellar of ‘Ready or Not 2: Here I Come’ poses for a portrait at SxSW on March 13, 2026 in Austin, Texas.
Robby Klein/Getty Images for IMDb

Sarah Michelle Gellar disappointed Buffy the Vampire Slayer fans with news that the show’s reboot has been dropped by Hulu.

On Saturday (March 14), the actress, who played the titular character in the aforementioned teen vampire drama, announced the news in an Instagram reel. The reboot was announced last year, with the pilot set to be directed by Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Chloé Zhao.

“I am really sad to have to share this, but I wanted you all to hear it from me. Unfortunately, Hulu has decided not to move forward with ‘Buffy: New Sunnydale,’” said Gellar, who was set to reprise her role as Buffy Summers.

“I want to thank Chloé Zhao, because I never thought I would find myself back in Buffy’s stylish yet affordable boots,” the entertainer continued. “And thanks to Chloé, I was reminded how much I love her and how much she means not only to me but to all of you. And this doesn’t change any of that, and I promise if the apocalypse actually comes, you can still beep me.”

Buffy the Vampire Slayer ran for seven seasons and concluded in 2001 after 177 episodes. Alongside Gellar, the series starred Anthony Stewart Head, Alyson Hannigan, Nicholas Brendon, the late Michelle Trachtenberg, and more. The show also had a spinoff, Angel, led by David Boreanaz, which lasted for five seasons, ending in 2004.

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