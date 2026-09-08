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Brittany Vincent

Joined July 2014 | 43 posts
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Latest Stories

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The Best Video Games of 2015

Fire up the consoles—these are the best releases of the year.

Brittany Vincent3942 days ago
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10 Great Knock-offs of Popular Video Games

If it ain't broke don't fix it.

Brittany Vincent4641 days ago
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The 15 Coolest Video Game Loading Screens

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Brittany Vincent4703 days ago
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15 Ways Pokemon Helped to Keep Handheld Video Gaming Alive (Prize inside)

Platform relevance, we choose you!

Brittany Vincent4714 days ago
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The Best Seemingly Boring Video Games Which Are Actually Awesome

Trust us, these are well worth the time.

Brittany Vincent4753 days ago
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The Most Bizarre Video Game/Food Crossover Promotions

We didn't want any of this to happen.

Brittany Vincent4784 days ago
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The 25 Biggest "Metal Gear" Moments of All Time

Celebrate the HD Collection by reliving the greatest moments of the series.

Brittany Vincent4788 days ago
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The Best Vampire Hunters in Video Games

Grab your stakes and your holy water.

Brittany Vincent4792 days ago
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15 Video Game Stereotypes We're Sick of Seeing Recycled

Enough! Come up with some new ideas already.

Brittany Vincent4795 days ago
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Ten of the Most Difficult Shoot 'em Ups in Gaming

Bullet storms and frustration ahead.

Brittany Vincent4806 days ago
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12 Ways Pokemon Characters Could Save the World (if Only They Were Real)

We figured out all of the world's problems thanks to Pokemon.

Brittany Vincent4814 days ago
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Video Game Canines That Would Make the Dog From "Call of Duty: Ghosts" Look Like a Little Puppy

Likes look things are going to get ruff....

Brittany Vincent4815 days ago
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The Best Gamecube Games of All Time

You'll want to play them right now.

Brittany Vincent4824 days ago
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10 Things You Should Never Say to a Nintendo Fan

Them are fighting words.

Brittany Vincent4858 days ago
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The 25 Greatest Revenge Video Games Of All Time

Satisfaction guaranteed.

Brittany Vincent4879 days ago
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The 10 Best Male Asses In Video Games

You know you want to look.

Brittany Vincent4999 days ago
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The 10 Best Assassins And Hitmen in Video Games

Just hope you're not on their list.

Brittany Vincent5004 days ago

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