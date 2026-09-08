Brittany Vincent
Latest Stories
The Best Video Games of 2015
Fire up the consoles—these are the best releases of the year.
10 Great Knock-offs of Popular Video Games
If it ain't broke don't fix it.
15 Ways Pokemon Helped to Keep Handheld Video Gaming Alive (Prize inside)
Platform relevance, we choose you!
The Best Seemingly Boring Video Games Which Are Actually Awesome
Trust us, these are well worth the time.
The Most Bizarre Video Game/Food Crossover Promotions
We didn't want any of this to happen.
The 25 Biggest "Metal Gear" Moments of All Time
Celebrate the HD Collection by reliving the greatest moments of the series.
The Best Vampire Hunters in Video Games
Grab your stakes and your holy water.
15 Video Game Stereotypes We're Sick of Seeing Recycled
Enough! Come up with some new ideas already.
Ten of the Most Difficult Shoot 'em Ups in Gaming
Bullet storms and frustration ahead.
12 Ways Pokemon Characters Could Save the World (if Only They Were Real)
We figured out all of the world's problems thanks to Pokemon.
Video Game Canines That Would Make the Dog From "Call of Duty: Ghosts" Look Like a Little Puppy
Likes look things are going to get ruff....
10 Things You Should Never Say to a Nintendo Fan
Them are fighting words.
The 25 Greatest Revenge Video Games Of All Time
Satisfaction guaranteed.
The 10 Best Assassins And Hitmen in Video Games
Just hope you're not on their list.