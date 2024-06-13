Marvel Fans React to Mahershala Ali's 'Blade' Losing Another Director and Sinking Deeper Into Development Hell

The vampiric hero's first MCU movie is currently scheduled for a Nov. 7, 2025 release.

Jun 13, 2024
Mahershala Ali, in patterned suit and black cap, claps appreciatively on stage at a Comic-Con event with audience members and panelists looking excited
Getty Images: Chelsea Lauren/Variety/Penske Media
Mahershala Ali, in patterned suit and black cap, claps appreciatively on stage at a Comic-Con event with audience members and panelists looking excited
Getty Images: Chelsea Lauren/Variety/Penske Media

One step forward, two steps back for Mahershala Ali's Blade.

Yann Demange will no longer direct Blade, as reported by Deadline. Demange was tapped to replace Bassam Tariq in late 2022 after Tariq stepped down due to "continued shifts" in the schedule, as stated by a Marvel rep. Tariq stayed on the project as an executive producer.

Sources tell Deadline that Demange's departure was an amicable decision between Marvel Studios and the White Boy Rick director.

Black Widow writer Eric Pearson is still attached for the screenplay.

As for Ali, he's said to still be onboard, but the 50-year-old actor is clearly not going to let other opportunities pass him by in the process. According to Variety, the Oscar-winner has been in talks to star alongside Scarlett Johansson in a new Jurassic World film.

Three Wesley Snipes-starring installments of Blade came to theaters in 1998, 2002, and 2004. When Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige announced the casting of Ali in 2019, he called the moment "a dream," but it has been a nightmare ever since. Marvel fans are now taking inventory of everything that has transpired since the Blade reboot was revealed.

Below, catch a variety of Twitter reactions to Blade losing yet another director.

Mahershala Ali: I want to play BLADE, just set it up and let’s go!!

Marvel: pic.twitter.com/Jrp4S0aYbE

— Austin (@AustinPlanet) June 12, 2024
Twitter: @AustinPlanet

This has to be one of the biggest preproduction issues that I've ever seen when it comes to Marvel.

Which only signifies that the final product will be that much worse.

Might as well cancel the whole thing. https://t.co/w8SH2wfeoT

— Mike Garcia - Voice Over Artist (@VoiceofGarcia) June 13, 2024
Twitter: @VoiceofGarcia

Weird because you’d assume Disney getting a chance to remake a rated R franchise about a vigilante vampire would go swimmingly. https://t.co/UrfAyCc3Lz

— Chern Mathews (@ChernFaceKillah) June 13, 2024
Twitter: @ChernFaceKillah

In the future, everyone will direct Blade for 15 minutes https://t.co/VHNMATu1zM

— Tom Reagan’s Hat (@RufusTSuperfly) June 12, 2024
Twitter: @RufusTSuperfly

Blade: *is a cool guy who fights vampires with cool weapons.*
Marvel Studios: Damn it we just can’t crack this one!

— Chris Evangelista (@cevangelista413) June 13, 2024
Twitter: @cevangelista413

how do you fuck up a concept as simple as black dude w/ a sword kills vampires? i promise all we want to see is mahershala doing some karate and backflips https://t.co/j0aLUYC5zH

— holmes (@charlesxholmes) June 13, 2024
Twitter: @charlesxholmes

I get that the Marvels got some explaining to do when it comes to where the hell have the vampires been this whole time in the MCU but seriously it can’t be this damn hard 🤷🏽‍♂️ https://t.co/hheZk9Ettf pic.twitter.com/tJZtT0Avsb

— Movie Files (@MovieFilesLive) June 13, 2024
Twitter: @MovieFilesLive

as much as I wanted to see mahershala in this role (especially when bassam tariq was attached), it's increasingly clear this movie is never going to work in the modern marvel landscape. let it die. https://t.co/lWVcVcduAR

— ✍🏼 roxana | ✊🏼 zivar | ⚒️ hadadi (@roxana_hadadi) June 13, 2024
Twitter: @roxana_hadadi

2 directors dropped, 6 different writers, 5+ years since the comic con announcement with Mahershala Ali who came to THEM to make this movie and all while Chad Stahelski has said multiple times that he would gladly take on this MCU project in a second

....and yet here we are https://t.co/pNUjrnPc0F pic.twitter.com/xELNtYa8BY

— The Amazing Warriors Circus (@FandomMenaceLs_) June 12, 2024
Twitter: @FandomMenaceLs_

We are never seeing that movie pic.twitter.com/aYiBCx2dZC

— FPL Marcin (@FPLMarcin) June 12, 2024
Twitter: @FPLMarcin

Just fucking give jordan peele whatever he wants to make the movie https://t.co/ni8sOPp9Zn pic.twitter.com/rtjsAX9s97

— ⚜️Michael⚜️ (@ElMiiicha) June 13, 2024
Twitter: @ElMiiicha

*2Pac Taylor Made voice* Jordan Peele we neeeed ya https://t.co/VLEQQlPQzc

— Frazier Tharpe II (@The_SummerMan) June 13, 2024
Twitter: @The_SummerMan
