Uncle Luke

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Cash Cobain.
Music

Cash Cobain Drops "I Wanna Rock" Video Starring Uncle Luke and Willow Ryder

2 Live Crew hit "Doo Doo Brown" is prominently sampled on the track, which will appear on Slizzy's sophomore LP.

Jaelani Turner-Williams50 days ago
(L-R) Uncle Luke and Donald Trump.
Music

Uncle Luke Says He's Running for Congress, Claims He Can Talk to Donald Trump

The 2 Live Crew legend has officially announced that he's getting back into Florida politics.

Will Lavin159 days ago
Uncle Luke attends Hulu's "Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told" Atlanta Screening at The Bank Event Center on March 20, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia/Ice Spice performs onstage during Ice Spice Y2K! World Tour at Terminal 5 on August 07, 2024 in New York City/Megan Thee Stallion performs during Broccoli City Festival at Audi Field on July 27, 2024 in Washington, DC.
Music

Uncle Luke Says 'Females Are Winning' In Rap, Demands Checks From Ice Spice, Megan Thee Stallion and Sexyy Red

The former 2 Live Crew leader claims that some women in rap owe him credit for their salacious stage personas.

Jaelani Turner-Williams698 days ago
Rapper Brother Marquis of 2 Live Crew holding a microphone and sunglasses, smiling at an audience while speaking
Music

2 Live Crew’s Brother Marquis Dead at 58

The groups' manager confirmed that the Miami bass trailblazer passed away on Monday.

Alex Ocho782 days ago
Music

Uncle Luke Says He Used to Leave Diddy Parties Early: 'I Know My Place'

On the 'We in Miami Podcast,' Uncle Luke claimed he didn't stay late at the Diddy parties he attended, but expressed empathy for the Bad Boy Records founder.

Jaelani Turner-Williams851 days ago
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Music

Watch 'Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told' Trailer f/ 21 Savage, Lil Jon, Too Short, and More

The Hulu documentary will include the firsthand experiences of artists and HBCU students that attended Freaknik in the 1980s and 1990s.

Jaelani Turner-Williams877 days ago
Music

Uncle Luke Denies Gloria Velez’s Grooming Allegation: ‘No Underage People Be Doing No Shows With Me'

“Y’all got the right one, I don’t have no problem going to court,” said the former 2 Live Crew member in a video circulating on social media.

Alex Ocho970 days ago
Music

Uncle Luke Calls Out Hip-Hop 50 Celebrations for Ignoring Florida Rappers, Snoop Dogg Responds

The 2 Live Crew founder took aim at the lack of recognition for Florida rappers as hip-hop celebrates its 50th anniversary

Brad Callas1076 days ago
Uncle Luke
Music

2 Live Crew's Uncle Luke Responds to Fat Joe Saying He Put On Trick Daddy and Pitbull

2 Live Crew legend Uncle Luke is calling out Fat Joe for crediting himself with making the careers of Miami rappers Trick Daddy and Pitbull.

Brad Callas1323 days ago
uncle-luke
Music

2 Live Crew's Uncle Luke Calls Out Rock Hall of Fame for Latest Snub

2 Live Crew's Uncle Luke took to Instagram to call out the Rock Hall of Fame. The legendary Miami rap group has yet to be inducted into the prestigious hall.

Brad Callas1889 days ago
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Founder of the Warriors Football program Luther Campbell
Music

Uncle Luke Says JAY-Z Is the NFL's 'Token Black Guy'

The Miami native has been critical of this year's Super Bowl halftime performers.

Xavier Hamilton2490 days ago
Uncle Luke
Music

Uncle Luke Calls Out JAY-Z Over Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show Performers: 'JAY-Z You Gotta Fix This Sh*t'

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira were recently announced as performers for the Super Bowl LIV halftime show, and not everyone was happy about the decision.

Joe Price2491 days ago
Warriors of Liberty City
Pop Culture

Exclusive: Here's the Teaser Trailer for LeBron James-Executive Produced Docuseries 'Warriors of Liberty City'

'Warriors of Liberty City,' premiering in September on Starz, will follow a youth football team founded by hip-hop legend Uncle Luke. The doc is directed by Evan Rosenfeld and co-executive produced by LeBron James's SpringHill Entertainment.

juliarp2931 days ago
uncle luke
Music

Uncle Luke, 'The Black Hugh Hefner,' on the Legacy of His Namesake

The Miami bass legend and sexual freedom provocateur says Hugh Hefner changed the adult industry and hip-hop game in more ways than one.

Kiana Fitzgerald3222 days ago
Master P
Music

Watch Master P Pay Tribute to the 'Kings of the South'

Master P paid tribute to legendary figures from the South during the No Limit reunion show in New Orleans.

edwinortiz3307 days ago
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Music

Uncle Luke Blasts the GOP Over Donald Trump's 'Grab Them by the P****' Comment

2 Live Crew's Uncle Luke calls out the GOP for its hypocrisy regarding the Donald Trump 'Access Hollywood' scandal.

Joshua Espinoza3576 days ago

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