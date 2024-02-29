Watch 'Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told' Trailer f/ 21 Savage, Lil Jon, Too Short, and More

The uncles and aunties are getting exposed in the new Hulu documentary about Freaknik.
On Thursday, the streaming service dropped the first trailer for Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told, which chronicles the notorious festivites, which became a Spring Break tradition in the 1980s and 1990s before officially shutting down in 1999.
Serving as executive producers are southern rap legends Luther Campbell, Jermaine Dupri and 21 Savage, who also appear in the film alongside Lil Jon, Killer Mike, Rasheeda, and more.
The two-minute trailer, seen above, retraces Freaknik's inception in the '80s, which began as a picnic, but evolved into a massive gathering across various HBCU students and even celebrities. "You would see stars start coming in," said Erick Sermon in the trailer. "You would see 2Pac, Goodie Mob, Outkast, Usher Raymond."
But whereas the early version of Freaknik was somewhat wholesome, it soon turned disruptive and complicated Atlanta with arrests, fights, and alleged sexual assaults. "The things that I saw... insane," one woman said towards the end of the trailer.
"This is the highs and the lows of Freaknik,” the film's showrunner and executive producer, Geraldine L. Porras, told Variety. “We wanted this to be something that was celebratory, but we also didn’t want to shy away from the darker sides. All of these things can exist in the same place so we wanted to make sure we included that."
The documentary is set to make a world premiere at SXSW 2024, screening in Austin on March 12. Jermaine Dupri has teased a party the night before.
The documentary premieres on March 21 on Hulu.