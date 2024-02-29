Watch 'Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told' Trailer f/ 21 Savage, Lil Jon, Too Short, and More

The uncles and aunties are getting exposed in the new Hulu documentary about Freaknik.

On Thursday, the streaming service dropped the first trailer for Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told, which chronicles the notorious festivites, which became a Spring Break tradition in the 1980s and 1990s before officially shutting down in 1999.

Serving as executive producers are southern rap legends Luther Campbell, Jermaine Dupri and 21 Savage, who also appear in the film alongside Lil Jon, Killer Mike, Rasheeda, and more.

The two-minute trailer, seen above, retraces Freaknik's inception in the '80s, which began as a picnic, but evolved into a massive gathering across various HBCU students and even celebrities. "You would see stars start coming in," said Erick Sermon in the trailer. "You would see 2Pac, Goodie Mob, Outkast, Usher Raymond."