Uncle Luke Says He Used to Leave Diddy Parties Early: 'I Know My Place'

Uncle Luke didn't want any parts of what happened after hours at Diddy's parties.

The Bad Boy Records founder was the topic of discussion on the latest episode of the We in Miami podcast, where Uncle Luke made a guest appearance following the premiere of Hulu's Freaknik documentary, which he co-produced.

Around the 19-minute mark of the podcast, Luke discussed that his voice has been "on everybody's record," namely the 2013 French Montana single "Pop That." After claiming that he wasn't contacted about permission for the sample of 2 Live Crew's "I Wanna Rock," Luke said that Diddy invited him to be in the "Pop That" music video, to which he declined.

Luke was then asked if he'd party with Diddy "a lot."

“Nah, not really. I would go to the party and leave early," Uncle Luke replied, claiming that he'd never stay at a Diddy event late. "I wasn't invited to too many of those parties."

"I don’t know what goes on after hours, but I wasn’t trying to find out. You know, I know my place. So I went to a couple New Year's Eve parties. I mean, I know Puff before Puff became super big like that–he a cool dude. All that shit going on with him, I feel sorry for him and his family more so, his kids. It's always two, three sides to a story."