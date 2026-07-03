Dr. Luke

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Music

Cordae Enlists Dr. Luke for New Single "Make Up Your Mind"

The North Carolina rapper's latest offering follows previously released tracks "The Water (Freestyle) and his collaboration with J. Cole and Anderson .Paak, "Two Tens."

Brad Callas1079 days ago
Music

Kesha and Dr. Luke Reach Settlement in Defamation Lawsuit, Share Joint Statement

Dr. Luke filed a defamation lawsuit against Kesha in 2014 after she accused him of sexual assault and harassment.

Joe Price1122 days ago
lil durk performing live at festival
Music

Lil Durk Says J. Cole ‘Smoked’ Him on New Collab “All My Life”

While the Dr. Luke-produced "All My Life" was released on Friday, Durk's new 'Almost Healed' project has been delayed until later this month.

Trace William Cowen1163 days ago
Doja Cat performs onstage during iHeartRadio 103.5 KISS FM’s Jingle Ball 2021
Music

Doja Cat Says She Won't Work With Dr. Luke Anymore, Blasts People Who Say She Isn't a Rapper

Doja Cat addressed her extensive working relationship with Dr. Luke among other things in her new and revealing 'Rolling Stone' cover story.

Joe Price1675 days ago
Doja Cat poses with the Favorite Female Soul/R&B Artist and New Artist of the Year awards
Music

Doja Cat's New Album to Include The Weeknd Collab

Although she’s always dreamed of being a pop queen, Doja Cat is careful not to put that pressure on herself so that she can continue to be herself in her career

Xavier Hamilton1913 days ago
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Music

Fiona Apple Slams Grammys for Nominating Dr. Luke for His Contributions to Doja Cat's "Say So"

Fiona Apple has some harsh words for the Grammys for nominating Dr. Luke for working on Doja Cat's song "Say So," following Kesha's allegations of sexual abuse.

tara mahadevan2037 days ago
Kesha
Music

Judge Orders Kesha to Pay $373K in Dr. Luke Defamation Lawsuit

Kesha has been ordered to pay over $373,000 as part of her ongoing legal battle with her former producer Dr. Luke.

Joe Price2353 days ago
katy
Music

Jury Finds Katy Perry’s “Dark Horse” Copied This Christian Rap Song

The copyright infringement lawsuit was filed five years ago.

tara mahadevan2545 days ago
Dr. Luke
Music

Dr. Luke Sued by Songwriter Over Royalties Dispute

Jacob Kasher Hindlin claims Luke's publishing company is not honoring an agreement that was signed back in 2014.

Joshua Espinoza3007 days ago
Kesha at iHeartRadio festival
Music

Kesha Reveals What Kind of Friend Taylor Swift Really Is

Apparently, Taylor always comes to the phone whenever Kesha calls.

Joshua Espinoza3209 days ago
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Kelly Clarkson
Music

Kelly Clarkson Lost Millions Over Dr. Luke Collaboration: ‘I Don’t Want My Name Near His’

"I wanna pretend this didn't happen in my life and I wanna forget it," Kelly Clarkson said of working with Dr. Luke.

juliarp3229 days ago
lady gaga kesha
Music

Dr. Luke Subpoenaed Lady Gaga to Testify at a Deposition in Kesha Defamation Case

Dr. Luke's lawyers want to grill Lady Gaga about text messages she sent to Kesha.

Joshua Espinoza3276 days ago
Dr. Luke
Music

Sony Music Reportedly Ends Partnership With Dr. Luke (UPDATE)

Sony has reportedly ended its partnership with Dr. Luke.

Trace William Cowen3371 days ago
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Music

It Looks Like a New Kesha Album Is On the Way

Kesha will reportedly release her follow-up to 2012's 'Warrior' very soon.

Joshua Espinoza3556 days ago
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Music

Dr. Luke Has Filed Another Defamation Lawsuit Against Kesha's Mom

Kesha's mother is being sued by Dr. Luke again over a recent magazine interview that tried to smear his name.

Joshua Espinoza3598 days ago
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Music

Kesha Drops Sexual Assault Lawsuit Against Dr. Luke in California

Kesha has reportedly dropped her sex assault case against Dr. Luke, but she'll continue to pursue legal action in New York.

Joshua Espinoza3638 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Dr. Luke's Label Isn't Letting Kesha Perform at Billboard Music Awards Anymore (UPDATE)

Dr. Luke’s Kemosabe Records “rescinded its approval” of Kesha’s performance at the Billboard Music Awards on May 22. She went on IG to dispel previous rumors.

jessielmorris3714 days ago

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