Uncle Luke Denies Gloria Velez’s Grooming Allegation: ‘No Underage People Be Doing No Shows With Me'

“If you don’t think grooming is happening in this business your (sic) sadly mistaken,” wrote Velez on her Instagram Stories. “It’s (sic) started 1994 with Luke and a few others in this business. I was in high school.”

“South Florida 1993/1994. Teen clubs. Where the pedophilia men scouted &groomed (It was their playground),” Velez added, before including a photo of her student I.D. card issued from Stoneman Douglas High School. “I look like a baby.”

Velez’s comments spread throughout the blogosphere, and it didn’t take long for Luke to catch wind of it.

Under the comments section of an Instagram gossip page, Luke wrote, “No no no Luke don’t get down like that baby. Keep your Convention on your baby daddy before you get a defamation lawsuit.”

An undated video of Luke further responding to Velez’s allegations began to circulate, as he explained that he had just learned what “grooming” meant.

“Y’all got the right one, I don’t have no problem going to court,” says the former 2 Live Crew member in the video. “I’m not Russell Simmons. I’m not them other people, I don’t do that, I know my brand. My brand is Luke, ‘Hey, we want some pussy,’ ‘Face down, ass up, that’s how we like to fuck,’ ‘Me so horny.’”