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Turk
Music

Turk's Dueling Cash Money Reunion Tour Lawsuits Dropped

The Hot Boy sued promoters after getting kicked off the Cash Money tour, and they fired back.

Trey Alston140 days ago
Turk and Lil Wayne on stage
Music

Turk: Lil Wayne Would’ve Been at 2025 Verzuz If I Was There

Turk says missing crew members threw the energy off during the No Limit vs. Cash Money showdown.

Mark Elibert189 days ago
Turk
Music

Turk Sued for $12 Million for Allegedly Sabotaging Cash Money 30th Anniversary Tour

He's being sued for breach of contract and defamation.

Trey Alston266 days ago
Turk and Birdman
Music

Turk Responds After Birdman Calls Him Out Over Absence During Cash Money–No Limit 'Verzuz'

Birdman called Turk out on the Verzuz stage during his rant at ComplexCon 2025.

Jade Gomez270 days ago
A man wearing a black leather jacket, sunglasses, and jewelry, performing on stage with a green background.
Music

Turk Sues Promoters After Being Booted From Cash Money Anniversary Tour

The Hot Boy says that promoters owe him $340K after dropping him from Cash Money’s 30th Anniversary Tour because he wouldn't take a pay cut.

Mark Elibert301 days ago
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A man wearing glasses and a black leather jacket with a fleur-de-lis emblem, performing on stage.
Music

Turk Claims He Was Dropped From Cash Money Reunion Tour Over Pay Dispute

Turk says he was dropped from the Cash Money reunion tour after refusing to accept reduced pay, calls the termination a "security risk" excuse.

Mark Elibert363 days ago
The Hot Boys on stage.
Music

Turk Says Hot Boys Reunion During Lil WeezyAna Fest Was 'Tense' At First

The rapper explained it was because they hadn't been together in awhile.

Trey Alston623 days ago
Hot Boys on stage performing, including Lil Wayne in a white Balenciaga shirt, surrounded by other artists, with a lively crowd.
Music

Lil Wayne and Hot Boys Reunite at Lil WeezyAna Fest

The four hadn't been together onstage in more than 15 years.

Trey Alston629 days ago
Juvenile, Turk, B.G., Baby, and Lil Wayne pose at the Source Hip-Hop Music Awards, wearing white shirts, jewelry, and caps, smiling and holding up chains
Music

Hot Boys (Sort of) Reunite at 2024 Essence Festival

The long-rumored reunion of the iconic Cash Money group didn't live up to expectations, as only Lil Wayne, Juvenile, and B.G. showed up, with the former hopping onstage only after his former bandmates were finished.

Brad Callas749 days ago
Group photo of seven men, including Juvenile, B.G., Lil Wayne, Turk, and Birdman, wearing casual white t-shirts and hats at the Source Hip-Hop Music Awards backdrop
Music

Juvenile Confirms Hot Boys Reunion and New Album: ‘Have Some F*cking Patience’

The quartet disbanded in 2001 with a three-album run.

tara mahadevan796 days ago
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Turk in an interview on the 'Drink Champs' podcast
Music

Turk Recalls Story of Him and Lil Wayne Catching STD: ‘They Got All Kinds of Sh*t Out There Now’

During his recent appearance on 'Drink Champs,' Turk once again recalled catching an STD with his friend and fellow Hot Boys rapper Lil Wayne.

Joe Price1416 days ago
Rappers Turk and Lil Wayne perform during the Hot Boys reunion
Music

Turk of Hot Boyz Criticized for Saying Trump Administration Has Done More for Black People Than Obama

Turk's comment, which he later doubled down on, created a polarizing response from his followers.

Xavier Hamilton2214 days ago
Juvenile
Music

Juvenile's Mother Reportedly Passes Away

Lil Wayne and Turk have both showed their condolences on Twitter.

Joe Price3102 days ago
Lil Wayne performs at Bacardi The Dean Collection: No Commission Day 3
Music

Listen to Lil Wayne Rap Over an EDM Beat on "Till She Lose Her Voice"

This is classic Weezy with an interesting new twist.

NoraGrayceOrosz3106 days ago
Turk at Weezyana
Music

Turk Opens Up About His Friendship With Lil Wayne and His Time With the Hot Boys

Turk also discussed his upcoming documentary titled '52 Bullets.'

Joshua Espinoza3234 days ago
The Lost Files From Cash Money Millioniares
Music

Check Out This Rare Cash Money Documentary Featuring a Young Lil Wayne

The 37-minute film includes interviews, concert footage, and behind-the-scenes clips.

Joshua Espinoza3249 days ago
Turk
Music

Former Hot Boy Member Turk Tells Rick Ross to Leave Him Out of Birdman Beef

Turk speaks out about Rick Ross using his name in "Idols Become Rivals."

Khal3326 days ago

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